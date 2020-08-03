Could there be more drama in Yellowstone Season 3? Last night, season 3 episode 7 treated viewers to a major revelation when Jamie Dutton learned that he is adopted. Jamie's biological father was revealed to be Garrett Randall, a local man who was convicted of beating his wife, Jamie's mother, Phyllis Randall, to death many years ago. What what?!

Given the Yellowstone Bomb, viewers are desperate to learn more about Jamie Dutton's biological father. Who is Garrett Randall in Yellowstone? Will we see more of the Garrett Randall? Yellowstone plot? Here is everything you need to know!

** Spoilers ahead for Yellowstone Season 3 Episode 7, "The Beating" **

WHO IS GARRETT RANDALL? YELLOW STONE?

During last night's episode of YellowstoneJamie Dutton (Wes Bentley) is asked for a copy of his birth certificate, and at the registration desk, he discovers a secret that turns his world upside down. "Didn't you tell me you were adopted?" says the employee. When he denies it, she lets him see his birth certificate, revealing once and for all that John Dutton is not his biological father.

Instead, the document shows that Jamie's biological parents are Garrett and Phyllis Randall of Bozeman, Montana. Initially he insists that this must be someone else's birth certificate, but when the secretary shows him an adoption certificate, he learns that his father, Garrett Randall, signed his son's resignation to the Duttons.

GARRETT RANDALL YELLOW STONE: WHAT DID JAMIE LEARN ABOUT HIS FATHER OF BIRTH?

But that wasn't the only thing Jamie learned about his biological father. The secretary also released a criminal court record, which revealed that Garrett Randall was convicted of second-degree murder for beating his wife to death when Jamie was just three months old.

Later Jamie confronts John about the situation, and John reveals that he lied to protect him from the truth. "I protected you, I guided you, I loved you, you can call me whatever you want, Jamie, but I'll call you son, because I've earned the right, it's the hardest thing I've ever done," says John. “You are an ingenious man, so I'm sure you can find him and you can look at his fucking black heart, his rotten soul. You can look him in the eye, Jamie, and you can choose. You can choose who you call father.

WHO PLAYS GARRETT RANDALL IN YELLOW STONE?

Hereinafter, Yellowstone Viewers have yet to see Garrett Randall in person, but all indications are that we will see him soon. Before his confrontation with John, Jamie tells his assistant to find out if Garrett has been paroled, so he is clearly interested in his biological father. And as John makes clear, Jamie has a chance to look Garrett in the eye and choose what life he wants to lead. What will he decide?

Yellowstone airs every Sunday at 9 / 8c on the Paramount Network.

Where to transmit Yellowstone

