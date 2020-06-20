Who is Geoffrey Berman, the powerful United States Attorney who refuses to resign?

Berman was an associate attorney in the Office of Independent Advisers during the Iran-Contra investigation, where he prosecuted a former CIA employee for tax fraud, before serving as the United States Deputy Prosecutor in the Southern District of New York between 1990 and 1994.
During his first career as a US attorney. USA handled criminal prosecutions related to tax values and hacking violations, according to the department's website.
"I will resign when the Senate confirms a candidate nominated by the president," said Berman. "Until then, our investigations will proceed without delay or interruption."
Contents
Appointment initially received with concern
Berman has been the American lawyer for Manhattan since 2018. His initial appointment was met by some public and private concerns among the office's prosecutors and others about his previous associations with Trump.
Berman had also been a legal partner with Rudy Giuliani, although they never worked together on a case at his former firm, Greenberg Traurig, LLP, according to a person familiar with the time Berman was there, and they had little involvement with each other. .
But in the time since Berman took office, according to people familiar with the matter, New York federal prosecutors have come to support and trust him, saying they believe he has maintained the office's independence and pursued cases politically. sensitive based solely on its legal merits.
An unusual position among American lawyers
Lawyers in the United States are usually nominated by the President and then need to be confirmed by the Senate, but Berman, who has chaired the office since January 2018, is also not.
Berman was initially appointed on an interim basis by then Attorney General Jeff Sessions for a period of 120 days. At the time, some Democrats promised to use procedural efforts to block Berman's nomination, saying that his interview with Trump for the post posed a conflict of interest.
When the end of that period came without the White House presenting a candidate, the judges of the Manhattan Federal District Court voted to appoint Berman to remain in office. As a result, under federal law, it can serve until the Senate confirms a candidate for Trump.
"As the acting US attorney for this same district, you will lead an incredible team of attorneys and investigators and help provide New Yorkers with security and peace of mind," Sessions said at the time Berman took office. "I am pleased to name him for this important role."
Tension with Trump
Trump has been considering replacing Berman since at least mid-2018, two people familiar with the matter told CNN. And he's made private referrals to replace Berman since at least summer 2018, they said, just a few months after Berman took over the role.
The president has become increasingly annoyed with the office since his investigation into Cohen began, and believes that his investigation into Giuliani, which was revealed late last year, was intended to politically harm him, one person said.
Berman affirmed the independence of his office
There has also been tension between Barr and Berman since Barr became attorney general last year.
"The Southern District of New York has a long history of integrity and persecution of cases and has refused to prosecute cases based solely on facts, law and actions, without regard to partisan political concerns," he said in March.
"My primary commitment is and has been to uphold those core values and this is how our office operates."
CNN's Erica Orden, Kevin Liptak, Evan Pérez, Kara Scannell and Shimon Prokupecz contributed to this report.