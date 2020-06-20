Who is Geoffrey Berman, the powerful United States Attorney who refuses to resign?

Berman was an associate attorney in the Office of Independent Advisers during the Iran-Contra investigation, where he prosecuted a former CIA employee for tax fraud, before serving as the United States Deputy Prosecutor in the Southern District of New York between 1990 and 1994.

During his first career as a US attorney. USA handled criminal prosecutions related to tax values ​​and hacking violations, according to the department's website.

He then practiced in the private sector before heading the United States Attorney's Office for the Southern District of New York. After Attorney General William Barr tried to remove him from that position on Friday night, saying that Berman was willing to leave the office, Berman issued a remarkable statement refusing to resign.

"I will resign when the Senate confirms a candidate nominated by the president," said Berman. "Until then, our investigations will proceed without delay or interruption."

Appointment initially received with concern

Berman has been the American lawyer for Manhattan since 2018. His initial appointment was met by some public and private concerns among the office's prosecutors and others about his previous associations with Trump.

He held a position on Trump's transition team, and was personally interviewed by the president for the U.S. attorney's post, which worried office members who appreciate his reputation for independence, according to people familiar with the matter.

Berman had also been a legal partner with Rudy Giuliani, although they never worked together on a case at his former firm, Greenberg Traurig, LLP, according to a person familiar with the time Berman was there, and they had little involvement with each other. .

But in the time since Berman took office, according to people familiar with the matter, New York federal prosecutors have come to support and trust him, saying they believe he has maintained the office's independence and pursued cases politically. sensitive based solely on its legal merits.

During his tenure, the office has prosecuted former Trump personal lawyer Michael Cohen, a case from which Berman himself was challenged; investigated whether the Trump Organization violated campaign finance laws; He is investigating Trump's top confidant, Giuliani, and charged the former associates of the Mayor of New York, Lev Parnas and Igor Fruman.

An unusual position among American lawyers

Lawyers in the United States are usually nominated by the President and then need to be confirmed by the Senate, but Berman, who has chaired the office since January 2018, is also not.

Berman was initially appointed on an interim basis by then Attorney General Jeff Sessions for a period of 120 days. At the time, some Democrats promised to use procedural efforts to block Berman's nomination, saying that his interview with Trump for the post posed a conflict of interest.

When the end of that period came without the White House presenting a candidate, the judges of the Manhattan Federal District Court voted to appoint Berman to remain in office. As a result, under federal law, it can serve until the Senate confirms a candidate for Trump.

"As the acting US attorney for this same district, you will lead an incredible team of attorneys and investigators and help provide New Yorkers with security and peace of mind," Sessions said at the time Berman took office. "I am pleased to name him for this important role."

Tension with Trump

Trump has been considering replacing Berman since at least mid-2018, two people familiar with the matter told CNN. And he's made private referrals to replace Berman since at least summer 2018, they said, just a few months after Berman took over the role.

The president has become increasingly annoyed with the office since his investigation into Cohen began, and believes that his investigation into Giuliani, which was revealed late last year, was intended to politically harm him, one person said.

Furthermore, former Trump national security adviser John Bolton wrote in his next book that, in 2018, Trump offered to help Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan with a Justice Department investigation into a Turkish bank, Halkbank, with links to Erdogan who was suspected of raping the United States. Iran sanctions.

In a meeting at the G20 in Buenos Aires, Bolton writes "Trump told Erdogan that he would take care of things, explaining that the prosecutors of the Southern District were not his people, but Obama's people, a problem that would be solved when they were replaced by his people. " However, the Justice Department and Berman filed a case against the Turkish bank in October 2019.

Berman affirmed the independence of his office

There has also been tension between Barr and Berman since Barr became attorney general last year.

Barr has attempted to micromanage certain cases by asking more questions than his predecessors, according to people familiar with the relationship. Berman has backed down, those people said.

And when career prosecutors clashed with Justice Department leaders for handling politically sensitive cases, Berman asserted the independence of his office.

"The Southern District of New York has a long history of integrity and persecution of cases and has refused to prosecute cases based solely on facts, law and actions, without regard to partisan political concerns," he said in March.

"My primary commitment is and has been to uphold those core values ​​and this is how our office operates."