Jimmy Fallon, the popular comedian and television host, has been married to Nancy Juvonen since 2007. Juvonen is a film producer who has worked on movies like “Charlie’s Angels” and “Donnie Darko.”

Fallon and Juvonen met on the set of “Saturday Night Live” in 2005, where Juvonen was producing a sketch that Fallon was starring in. They began dating shortly thereafter and were married in a private ceremony in 2007.

The couple has two daughters together, Winnie and Frances, and they have been open about their struggles with fertility and the challenges of parenthood. Despite these challenges, Fallon and Juvonen have remained a strong and supportive couple, often sharing sweet moments and photos on social media.

Overall, Fallon and Juvonen’s marriage has been a successful and loving partnership, with each supporting the other in their respective careers and personal lives.

