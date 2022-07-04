Who is Jonathan Wong

Most of the people have talents, but only the extraordinary ones have different abilities to light up the more talents in life. One among them is Jonathan Wong, because he is a songwriter, famous singer, actor and also a producer. He is a great player of piano and violin at the age of six. Apart from this, he is very much fond of wrestling and also in the martial arts. While you are finding the education status, he completed his graduation degree in Cornell University. More accomplished tasks were done by him in more ways for the people to maintain the details of knowing more about him.

Also he has double majoring in Psychology and Dance. As days went by in the year of 2009, he joined the Hong Kong music industry as a singer through which he released the four Cantonese albums. Those albums were beyond singing, Spectrum, Out of Frame and the One Mandarin Album. As a new singer with good vocals and music instrument playing techniques he got more than 50 awards and also Avex group made an inter connection with him. This was his first international artist join which is a top music label in Japan.

Discography : Chinese and Japanese albums

Chinese albums

“Beyond Singing 超越聲音 (CD+DVD)” (Oct 27, 2009)

“Beyond Singing 超越聲音 (CD+DVD) 2nd Edition” (December 4, 2009)

“Spectrum 超越東西 (CD+DVD)” (March 31, 2010)

“Out Of Frame 超越格式 (CD+DVD)” (April 8, 2011)

“Rising (CD+DVD)” (June 9, 2012)

“A Fighter’s Confession (CD+DVD)” (September 30, 2014)

Digital singles

“Double Down (跳火坑)” (April 23, 2013)

“Double Down A Cappella Version Feat. Peter Hollens (April 23, 2013)

“Invincible (萬夫莫敵)” (September 24, 2013)

“All Of You (你最好)” (February 20, 2014)

“Run” (June 15, 2014)

“Fighting For” (千色) (August 7, 2014)

“Good Fight” (次世代) (April 23, 2015)

“Taste It Don’t Waste It ft. Hanjin Tan” (點止冰冰 Feat. 陳奐仁) (July 10, 2015)

“Grown Up Christmas List ft. Justin Lo” (December 24, 2015)

“For the First Time” (碰不上會更美) (February 29, 2016)

“All The Best” (平常心) (July 25, 2016)

“Who Am I” (我是誰) x Trouze (Sept 26, 2016)

“The Void” (寄居太虛) (Oct 8, 2018)

“Gravity” (邊緣引力) (Oct 29, 2018)

“Nocturne No.17” (夜曲17章) (Nov 27, 2018)

Japanese album

“Kimi wa bara yori utsukushii 君は薔薇より美しい (CD+DVD)” (June 15, 2011)

“Bokugiru 僕がいる (single)” (August, 2011)

Filmography / Micro film

Year Title Role 2012 Chow Sang Sang x Forevermark Romantic Micro Film “Forever Kiss” Jonathan Wong 2013 Ip Man: The Final Fight Ni Tang (倪湯) 2013 Tales from the Dark series Police 2015 Opening Movie of Golden Rooster and Hundred Flowers Film Festival – Love Forever (我們遇見松花湖) Wang Boyang (汪博洋) 2015 Patrick’s Love Films – 紀念日 Wang Zhizong (王志宗) 2016 Three (三人行) He Jianzhuang (何健壯) 2016 Micro Film – Seize the Second (流星飛過後許願前的一秒) Michael (米高) 2018 Love Only Dannie 2018 House of the Rising Sons LE (力) 2019 The Great Detective (大侦探霍桑) 2020 Dynasty Warriors (真三國無雙) CAO REN (曹仁)

Awards and nominations

2008

2008 Cornell Undergraduate Artist Award

2009

Best New Artist, TVB 8 Mandarin Music On Demand Awards Presentation; Silver

New Artist Award, Metro Radio Mandarin Music Awards

Soaring New Artist, TVB Jade Solid Gold Music Awards Selection Third Round

New Artist Award (Male Singer-songwriter), Metro Radio Hit Music Awards

New Male Singer Award, Commercial Radio Ultimate Song Chart Awards Presentation; Silver

Most Popular New Artist, TVB Jade Solid Gold Music Awards; Silver

Most Promising New Artist, 32nd Annual RTHK Music Awards; Bronze

New Artist Award (HK/Taiwan), Sprite Music Awards China

2010

Best Original Composition & Best Singer-Songwriter, Metro Radio Mandarin Music Awards; “幾米的距離”

Singer-songwriter award, Metro Radio Hit Music Awards

Most Popular Singer-songwriter; TVB Jade Solid Gold Music Awards; Silver

Best New Artist, Global Chinese Music Awards

Best Singer-songwriter; TVB 8 Mandarin Music On Demand Awards Presentation; Bronze

Singer-songwriter award, 7th Hit Song Awards

2011

Best Song Award – TVB Jade Solid Gold Music Awards Selection Second Round – “Toy Story” (玩具也流淚)

Outstanding Performance, TVB Jade Solid Gold Music Awards, Gold

Best Performing Artist Award, Metro Radio Hit Music Awards

Best Original Composition & Best Singer-Songwriter, Metro Radio Mandarin Music Awards; “盛宴”

Best Improved Artist Award; Music Pioneer Chart

2012

Most Popular Mandarin Song, TVB Jade Solid Gold Selection Second Round; “Your Song”

Best Original Composition & Best Performance; Metro Radio Mandarin Music Awards; “兩人三腳”

Most Improved Artist Award & Best Singer-songwriter Award, Music Pioneer Chart

2013

Best Original Composition & Most Popular Idol Awards, Metro Radio Mandarin Music Awards; “La La La”

Best Performing Artist Award, Music Pioneer Chart

Singer-songwriter & Best Original Composition; Metro Radio Hit Music Awards; Gold; “Double Down 跳火坑”

2014

Best Song Award, TVB Jade Solid Gold Music Awards Selection Second Road; “千色” (Fighting For)

Male Singer Award & Hit Song Award, Metro Radio Hit Music Awards; “千色” (Fighting For)

Most Popular Singer-songwriter, Roadshow Song Chart Awards

Best Performing Artist Award, Music Pioneer Chart

Best Dance Song Award, 2014 TVB Jade Solid Gold Awards;Silver;”千色” (Fighting For)

Radio Dramas

2012: CR903 – 熱血樂章; Voice: Hynn

2013: Metro Radio – Narcotics Campaign Radio Drama (戒不太遲)Voice; Mr. Hui

Jonathan Wong wife

Jonathan Wong is one of the music directors and song composers who are important for the people to make use of it for hearing them in good ways. Because his details are available in the secret base, because many details are available in the online sites. So he is so secured in releasing the details for maintaining the information about his personal life.

Most of the time, he gave interview levels in different ranges for the people to make their life understandable. In most of the interviews, you can check on the favorites and about the future details. But he never discloses the details about his personal life due to the safety of his life to be secured.

Jonathan Wong TV shows

Coming to the TV shows and movie side, Jonathan Wong acted in Wonder Women, Limelight years and others too. His expressions and other intact are clearly maintained in the role which he is playing. Also there are some ancient types of stories where he acted in that are top hits from his side. The OMG, you honor and the Airport Strikers are biggest hits in his careers and other movies are listed in the online websites for the people to watch and enjoy.

Television

Year Title Role 2014 Queen Divas 新抱喜相逢 Lian Zhi Cong (連祉聰) 2014 Battles of Tomorrow 再戰明天 Wang Xiao Xuan (王小軒) 2014 Tiger Cubs II 飛虎II Wen Zhi Jie (文志傑) 2015 Limelight Years 華麗轉身 Tong Wing (唐榮) 2016 A Fist Within Four Walls 城寨英雄 Tuen Chit-keung (段折韁) 2018 OMG, Your Honour 是咁的，法官閣下 Daniel (董丹橋) 2019 Wonder Women 多功能老婆 Jonathan Mui Kwan Ming (梅君明) 2020 Airport Security Unit (ASU)機場特警 (齊天樂)

Television Hosting