Who is Justin Hartley's ex-wife and daughter?

Chrishell Stause's marriage breakdown will be featured in Season 3 of Sell ​​Sunset. Season 2 saw the drama of Chrishell and Christine Quinn continue in episode 1. And it seems that season 3 will also see Chrishell in the center of the stage. So who is Justin Hartley from your ex-husband and daughter?

For most of Sell ​​Sunset Seasons 1 and 2, Chrishell is the only Oppenheim Group employee who does not appear to have relationship problems. But it turns out that not everything is rosy under Chrishell's perfect smile. The former real estate agent filed for divorce unexpectedly in November 2019. Season 3 of Sell ​​Sunset He'll dig into more details of what happened between Chrishell and Justin. Season 3 of the Netflix show airs on August 7, 2020.

We are Actor Justin and Chrishell were married in October 2017 after dating for four years. The stunning couple met on the American soap set the Young and restless. Justin played Adam Newman while Chrishell played his wife. The final episode of Sell ​​Sunset season 2 sees Chrishell admit she was totally "Surprised"On the news that her husband filed for divorce:"I'm a little in shock with everythingClearly distressed, Chrishell said: "This was my best friend. " However, his co-workers, including Davina Potratz and Christine, are seen to hint that Chrishell "do you know why"Justin would have wanted to get out of his marriage.

There are often more broken hearts in marriage breakdowns than just the two who ever walked down the aisle. Friends of Justin and Chrishell's friends and family were said to be as shocked as the rest of us when they filed for divorce in 2019. The actor couple do not have any children together, but they were the parents of Justin's daughter from a previous marriage. Working together on soap opera PassionsJustin met his first wife, the actress, Lindsay Korman. Justin and Lindsay have shared custody of their 15-year-old daughter, Isabella. Check out the Instagram post from Justin's ex and his daughter below:

The two were married from 2004 to 2012. It seems Isabella once had an Instagram account, but has now been removed. Given her age and the recent events of her father's marriage collapse, perhaps her parents thought it was best for her not to have a public account on social media. Isabella often appears in her mother's Instagram feed. Lindsay shares photos of her and her daughter on a regular basis through her Instagram account.

A glance at Chrishell's Instagram account reveals that the family was a close unit. From birthday celebrations to award ceremonies, Chrishell, Justin, and Isabella can be seen attending many events together. Looking at Justin's Instagram page, he and his daughter obviously share a close bond. We don't know if he moved and left in 2020, but it's safe to say that his main concern is his daughter. Is there anything more adorable than Isabella being your date at red carpet events?

Sell ​​Sunset Season 3 premieres on August 7, 2020 on Netflix.

