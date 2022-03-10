A Canadian comedian, who was born on 9th of March and the year 1981. Trevor is basically a writer and an actor. He grew up in Toronto, Ontario. Trevor is most famous for his role in the series Letterkenny as Squirrely Dan. He has won the Irwin Barker Home grown Award for the Laughs Festival in Montreal in the year 2012. He has won the Best Taped Live performance at the Canadian Comedy awards in the year 2015.

Moreover the special performance he made in Comedy Network as Bigger in Person in the year 2017. During his childhood he has performed a lot in the series named Goosebumps. In the year 2010, he got a chance for Nelly Furtado in the film score and then he has been a part of the series that includes the Hockey Musical concept on the series. Then in the year 2016, he was in the award winning series Letterkenny.

What does the K stand for in K. Trevor Wilson?

It actually means, Trevor Kingsley Wilson. Mostly, Wilson has spent his life in entertaining people starting from his childhood. The credits for his performance on the ranging frm the Goosebumps which could bring the complete fact of his acting career. The roles that he started will eventually bring the complete life of art to mention about the performance literally. Most of his working experience that would make the better life on standing up towards the basic knowledge about acting. It actually continued to work till the full service from his acting skills.

How old is K. Trevor Wilson?

Since his birth year is 1981, his current age will be 41 years old. He used to celebrate his birthday on 9th of March every year. Being a successful actor he has got the better work to perform and entertain them with even this age. The suggestion that went to his performance on the debut has gone to the better Album of the year 2015.

The initial work that he started was entertaining people at his most level. In his acting career he has done great jobs which completely focus on the skills. The featured character is multiple from the musical work which made him to take in interest. In the year 2016, he gave his performance in Man seeking woman. Most of his work took part and people talked about are his Letterkenny work.

K. Trevor Wilson Loves his Wife

He told in his recent instagram post :

Happy Birthday to my beautiful wife @maresaquinn. I hope today is everything you want it to be, you deserve nothing but the best. I cannot express enough how you make everyday better just by being you. I love you more than peanut butter. Enjoy your day Gorgeous

View this post on Instagram A post shared by K. Trevor Wilson (@k.trevorwilson)

Q: How old is K. Trevor Wilson? Answer : 41 Years old Date of Birth : 9 March 1981 Q : Who is squirrely Dan from Letterkenny?

Answer : K. Trevor Wilson

Who is squirrely Dan from Letterkenny?

Trevor K Wilson has acted in the name of Dan in the web series named Letterkenny. The full name as a role is Squirrely Dan which actually came from hard thick character. The characters basically established from the different features that can make the shorts originally on YouTube. The main two characters that come along the small towns could bring the stand-up features within them. The appearance could have totally changes his nature on the character that might focus on the main lead in the series Letterkenny. He has played close friend character in the series.