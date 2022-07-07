First of all, let’s have the details about Liza Wang who is a famous actress or heroine who is admired by many people. Apart from this, there are many other details which are related to the people. Being an actress, she has good vocals to get the singing in better ways. Due to her good singing range, many song writers gave her a chance to sing songs for the movies.

Liza Wang‘s husband’s name is Law Kar – Ying who is also a brilliant actor. He has many awards for his films and also done some of the movies with Liza Wang. Liza Wang has got the outstanding actress awards in the Ming Pao Anniversary Awards. Apart from this, there are also some of the interesting details available for the people to make use of in the needful times.

Is Lisa Wang married?

Yes, Liza Wang is married to the famous actor Law Kar – Ying. He has done many famous roles which are more admired by the people in all the standards. And also you can see that these details are more available in all the platforms in order to mingle the details with others in various aspects. He got the best supporting actor award for the movie, Summer Snow in 1995 from the Hong Kong film awards. Also he got the same award from the Golden Horse Awards, this is considered to be one of the best things which are available for the people.

He is considered to be one of the best Hong Kong Cantonese Opera Singers and also an actor. Apart from this, he is so kind and loving towards his daily members and spends each moment in a more memorable way. Liza Wang is married to him in the year 2009 and the bond continues till date without any conflicts between them. Also they are such a lovely dovey couple in front of the media and as well as the family members.

How old is Wong Ming Chuen?

Wong Ming Chuen is 74 years old and also has beauty effects on her after ages. The

Lau Cheung Wah is the first husband with no better improvement on the relationship who broke up their marriage in 1983. After that, she was single for a long period of time and then got married to the Law Kar – Ying which is sustainable till date with more feeling.