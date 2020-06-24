Who Is Madison Cawthorn? – CNNPolitics







The 24-year-old political newcomer, a staunch conservative who supports Trump, easily defeated his opponent Lynda Bennett with 65.82% of the vote, compared to Bennett's 34.18%. Cawthorn's victory was unexpected, with Bennett backed by Trump and Meadows and other high-profile endorsements by Texas Senator Ted Cruz and Ohio Rep Jim Jordan.

Cawthorn, who was partially paralyzed in a car accident in 2014, is the owner of a real estate investment company and a motivating speaker. If elected in November, Cawthorn would become the youngest member of Congress, a record currently held by New York Democrat Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, the progressive upstart who took office when she was 29 years old. Cawthorn will be 25 in August, doing the eligible to serve in the house.

"He is 24 years old, he is dynamic, he was able to articulate the ability to reach younger voters. Some have mentioned him as 'the AOC of the right'. I do not know if that will be confirmed, but I think the generational piece is key here, "said Chris Cooper, professor of political science at Western Carolina University.

Cooper said Cawthorn's victory in the 11th Congressional District of North Carolina was not a rejection of Trump, noting that Cawthorn supports and is aligned with the President. He also said that ideologically, Cawthorn "is almost a carbon copy" of Bennett.