Who Is Madison Cawthorn? The | Fox News

Madison Cawthorn, a 24-year-old real estate investment CEO who defeated a Trump-backed U.S. House of Representatives candidate in the North Carolina Republican primary election to replace former Rep. Mark Meadows on Tuesday, said he believes he won because of to a higher running game. and a message "that was translated from generation to generation and ethnic groups."

"My opponent seemed like I was really focused on national politics, but I wanted to be a representative of the people of North Carolina," he told the Associated Press.

While Trump went for Cawthorn's opponent Lynda Bennett, the first-time candidate said in her victory speech posted on her Facebook page that she supports Trump and hopes to "fight alongside our president after being elected in November."

"Tonight, voters in District 11 of North Carolina said they are ready for a new generation of leadership in Washington," he said. “You turned our message of hope, opportunity and freedom into a movement. As the extreme left lights our cities on fire, we are raising the light of freedom. Nancy Pelosi and Joe Biden may not be able to control where the Democrats are going, but together we can do it. "

REPUBLICAN CANDIDATE IN NORTH CAROLINA PRIMARY FOR MEADOWS SEAT

Cawthorn was nominated for the US Naval Academy. USA By Meadows as a teenager in 2014, but was unable to attend when he was partially paralyzed in a car accident that left him in a wheelchair, Cawthorn said in the Facebook post.

He said he attributes the accident to strengthening his faith, making him a "fighter" that he appreciates every day and has inspired him to try to help everyone he "meets" overcome any adversity they face in their daily lives.

Cawthorn calls himself a constitutional conservative who is "committed to upholding the values ​​of faith, family, and freedom that have made America great."

He also works as a motivational speaker.

The candidate, who will face Democrat Moe Davis, a former military prosecutor, in November, turns 25 in August, the minimum age to be in Congress.

He added in his publication that he likes to hunt, travel, cook, study history and is committed to marrying his girlfriend Cristina Bayardelle.

Associated Press contributed to this report.