Who Is Mark Anderl? NJ defense attorney, husband of federal judge injured in home shooting

New Jersey attorney Mark Anderl, husband of federal judge Esther Salas, was injured Sunday when a gunman shot and fatally shot the couple's son at his home.

Daniel Anderl, 20, was home from college when he and his father were attacked. Mark Anderl, 63, a criminal defense attorney, was shot and is recovering in a hospital.

The family was at their North Brunswick home around 5 p.m. When Mark Anderl and his son were shot by a man dressed as a FedEx driver after opening the door, authorities said. Later, the FBI identified its main suspect as Roy Den Hollander, a self-styled "anti-feminist" attorney who died from a self-inflicted shot in the New York Catskills.

WHO IS THE NEW FEDERAL JUDGE ESTHER SALAS JERSEY?

Salas, the first Hispanic woman in New Jersey to be named a US District Judge, was nominated by President Barack Obama and confirmed in 2011. She was sitting in Newark and served as a magistrate in New Jersey after working as public defender for several years. .

Anderl began his career in 1986 at the Essex County Prosecutor's Office, where he remained for a decade before going into private practice. He met his wife when she was an intern at law school and he worked as an assistant prosecutor.

"We have been inseparable since 1992," Salas told the New Jersey Monthly.

Anderl worked as a lawyer at the Anderl and Oakly law firm, where he is a partner. Messages and calls to the company were not immediately returned.

Throughout his career, Anderl tried several criminal cases ranging from murder to sexual assault.

In 2014, she represented a former school board member in Elizabeth who allegedly tried to hide a false request to take her children to a free lunch program. In 2007, he defended a Perth Amboy man who was sentenced to 30 years in prison for fatally stabbing a man who refused to lend him money for a plane ticket to visit Puerto Rico.

Another Anderl client was found guilty in 2007 for throwing a 26-pound pound on a man hit by an angry crowd.

