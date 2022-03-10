Mark Forward (born June 17, 1974, in Oakville, Ontario) is a Canadian comedian and actor. He is best known for his role on the sitcom Headcases. In addition to acting, he has co-hosted the CBC Radio One program The Debaters and written for the sitcoms The Baby-Sitters Club, Shoot Me!, and Father Knows Best.

Mark is married to Leah Messer from Teen Mom 2, with whom he has a daughter named Adalynn Faith. While Mark Forward’s stand-up comedy career began in the early 1990s, he became a household name due to his work at The Comedy Network/The Comedy Channel (now Comedy Central), where he was a writer and performer on the sketch comedy show The Lyricist Lounge Show. He also co-wrote and starred in the TV show, Headcases.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Mark Forward (@markforwardd)

He has performed across Canada and in the United States, including appearances at the Just for Laughs Festival, the Winnipeg Comedy Festival, and Halifax’s FunnyFest. He also shares joint custody of their son Maverick with Leah’s ex-husband Jeremy Calvert. In December 2016, Forward filed for divorce from Messer after being separated since March 2015 after a few years of marriage.

Mark Forward weight loss

Although Mark Forward is a well-known actor, his physical look after the Season 10 debut of Letterkenny had a significant role in grabbing viewers’ attention. Mark is a married man in his early 20s when he first noticed the problem with his weight. He tried out different remedies but to no avail. Eventually, he found the easiest and most effective way to lose weight: following a low carbohydrate diet and taking protein supplements.

Mark’s story of weight loss is inspiring for many who are suffering from obesity. It’s not the first time he has shed off pounds using these methods, and he had lost over 100 pounds and maintained his weight loss in the past. Let’s discuss a bit more about Mark and how he lost weight through dieting and exercise.

The natural desire to eat unhealthy foods prevents people from achieving a healthy weight. Mark’s narrative of what it took to become healthier will inspire many people out there trying to find their solution. Coach not only shed his extra skin folds and fat, but he also turned into a new, healthier person.

ADVERTISEMENT

Mark Forward Fargo

On June 17, 1974, Mark Forward was born in Oakville, Ontario, and grew up there. He attended Oakville Trafalgar High School, where he graduated in 1992. He then attended the University of Toronto, where he received his bachelor’s degree in mathematics and computer science. After college, Mark moved back to Toronto and attended night classes at Ryerson University.

Mark was working as a software engineer for an employment placement company when his boss asked him if he would be interested in selling that company’s services to people with disabilities one day. It’s a large national company called Workbridge Ontario – so the next thing you know, Mark is spearheading their disability employment program by developing their website and doing consulting work for them at the same time. Mark Forward in the film Fargo (2014); Mark Forward in stand-up comedy.