Who Is Nubia, Wonder Woman’s Long-Lost Twin Sister?

Who is Nubia? Wonder Woman's lost twin sister is getting her own DC Comics young adult graphic novel in Nubia: Real One.

Wonder Woman The long-lost twin sister Nubia will star in her first solo book as DC Comics announced a new graphic novel NOW titled Nubia: Real One. The graphic novel will bring a new contemporary twist to the character, who made a surprising debut in the 1970s, but never had a long-term presence in the comics.

Nubia first appeared in Wonder Woman # 204 by Robert Kanigher and Don Heck as challenger to the Wonder Woman title. As one of the first DC Comics black superhero characters, Nubia (who has essentially the same powers as Wonder Woman) actually defeats Diana in combat with her magic sword, but instead chooses to keep her alive. Take on the role of the Floating Island Wonder Woman, who unlike Themiscyra is full of men. It was later revealed that Hippolyta created two babies out of clay, however Mars the God of War stole from Nubia as a child, something she never said to Diana. When Nubia returns to Themiscyra to attack, Diana frees her from Mars' mind control. Wonder Woman would find out the truth from her twin sister. In later stories, Nubia would become an Amazon before being erased in Crisis in infinite lands, returning with a whole new story, occasionally appearing in DC Comics titles.

DC's YA Graphic Novels have featured some amazing new origin stories for heroes like Harley Quinn and Cassandra Cain. It's exciting to see Nubia star in her own L.L. McKinney (Such a black sword) and Robyn Smith (The most angry and saddest black girl in town) The series will follow Nubia as a teenager as she navigates real-world issues like racial inequality, school violence, and other issues affecting young people, all while learning about her own history.

McKinney told DC that she originally did not release a Nubian series, but included the Wonder Woman character in a different tone. After launching, he received an email about a launch in a book directed by Nubia.

The funny thing is that I didn't initially set out to release a Nubian graphic novel, "McKinney said." I was invited to release something else, but I made the decision by writing the field itself to add Nubia. I've been a fan since I was born, and the I have seen it move and appear in several iterations, none of them have touched me in the same way as the original. And she was BLACK! So I added her to my presentation for the other project. I guess something about her stayed on the team because they sent me an email and essentially asked for a speech about Nubia.

It's exciting to see a character with such a deep connection to Wonder Woman finally get the prominence she deserves. DC Comics' young adult format is perfect for reintroducing Nubia to the modern audience. Hopefully this is the start of more Nubian-led stories and a renewed focus on Wonder Woman twin sister. Take a look at the application for Nubia: Real One down.

Nubia: Real One (Graphic Novel NOW)

Written by L.L. McKinney

Art by Robyn Smith

Brie Henderson Colors

Bex Glendining cover colors

Written by Adriana Maher

Can you be a hero … if society doesn't see you as a person? Nubia has always been a little … different. As a baby, he showed Amazonian strength by pushing a tree to rescue his neighbor's cat. But, despite Nubia's similar abilities, the world has no problem telling her that she is not a Wonder Woman. And even if it were, they wouldn't want it. Every time she comes to the rescue, she remembers how people see her: as a threat. Her mothers go out of their way to keep her safe, but Nubia cannot deny the fire within her, even if she is a little uncomfortable at times. Even if it means that people assume the worst. When Nubia's best friend Quisha is threatened by a boy who she thinks owns the city, Nubia will risk everything – her safety, her home, and her crush on that cute boy in English class, to become the hero that society tells you. she she is not. From the witty and powerful voice behind A Blade So Black, L. L. McKinney, and with the endearing and expressive art of Robyn Smith, comes a vital story for today about equality, identity and the kick with your squad.

On sale February 2, 2021.

Source: DC Comics

