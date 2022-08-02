according to wikiedia YouTube Vanced Owners Not Shown but Developers are Vanced Team.

Original author(s) xfileFIN, Laura, ZaneZam, KevinX8 Developer(s) Vanced Team Initial release 2017 Final release 17.03.38 / February 17, 2022

Is there anything better than YouTube Vanced?

There is no definite answer as to who owns YouTube Vanced. While the application is based on YouTube, it is not affiliated with Google or YouTube in any official capacity. YouTube Vanced is a modified version of the YouTube app that includes a number of features not found in the official app, such as the ability to play videos in the background and block ads.

How long will YouTube Vanced last?

Since mid-2017, a group of developers started working on a fork of the YouTube app, with added features and ad-blocking. This fork is called YouTube Vanced, and it’s available for both non-rooted and rooted devices. The main developers are ZaneZam, recognized XDA developer who also created the Magisk Manager app, and KevinX8, who maintains the official microG project.

How do I install YouTube Vanced after ban?

YouTube Vanced is a modded version of YouTube that enables a number of features, including ad-blocking, background playback, black/dark themes, and more. It was originally developed by Master_T, a senior developer on XDA-Developers, but has since been passed down to a new team of developers.

Despite its many features, YouTube Vanced is not available on the Google Play Store. Instead, users must sideload the app onto their devices. This process is relatively simple, but can be daunting for users who are new to Android.

Fortunately, we’ve put together a step-by-step guide on how to install YouTube Vanced after the ban.

1) First, you’ll need to download the YouTube Vanced APK from XDA-Developers. You can find a link to the latest version in the resources section below.

2) Next, you’ll need to enable Unknown Sources on your Android device. This can be done by going to Settings -> Security and toggle the Unknown Sources switch to On.

3) Once you have downloaded the APK and enabled Unknown Sources, simply launch the file and follow the prompts to install YouTube Vanced.

4) That’s it! You should now have access to all of YouTube Vanced’s features. Enjoy!

Does YouTube Vanced need root?

YouTube Vanced is a modded version of YouTube that enables background playback, overrides maximum resolution restrictions, don’t show age restricted videos, disable call-out joining offers and more. It also has the ability to block all ads, including banner, video, and overlay ads. It does not need root access to install and use.

What are the features of YouTube Vanced?

YouTube Vanced is a popular modded version of the official YouTube app. It offers a variety of features that are not available on the official app, including background play, override resolution limits, automatic playback speed, and more.

YouTube Vanced is not affiliated with Google or YouTube. It is developed and maintained by a team of independent developer