Are you into movies? Then here is an important article which explains clearly about Ray Lui. Most of us didn’t know that he is a Vietnamese hero, who has cherished the character in all the movies. Also Ray Lui is not only an actor but also an extraordinary assistant director. He is also well determined in all the way through his career and made achievements in all the ways. Surfing his information can help you to find more details about him in all the ways for various aspects to be noted.

Ray Lui is considered to be famous for his role in Hong Kong in 1980. This is a television series which is produced by TVB for the viewers to enjoy the show in their free time. The show was a massive hit which made the people recognize his character and thus he became famous. He acted in more than 25 films in different charters where all the details are justified by him. Also along with this, his last movie character was Yuan Shao in Dynasty warriors. His upcoming movies are in the production house for the people to watch and get entertained.

Ray Lui wife

He is a romantic person, yet the love and marriage life of Ray Lui was not happy with his lovers and wives. He got married three times with different personalities, where two of them are divorced and currently Ray Lui is residing with his third wife. The first wife’s name was Kathy Chow where it lasted only for one year and after the divorce, again he got married in 1996.

The girl’s name was Caily Kwong, but this also lasted only for one year. Due to the depression and not having an interest in marriage, for a few years Ray Lui concentrated in movies to tackle life situations. After that, he got married to Yang Xiaojuan in 2001 and also has a child Lui Sin – Yeung. The current wife is his third wife and also there are no conflicts in their life and the couple is having a happy time with a perfect love bond.

Ray Lui net worth

Currently his net worth has crossed over $ 5 million. On average, Ray Lui is very satisfied with his work space which is offering him many details which are more important for the people to understand. Other information is available in the online websites.