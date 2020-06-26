Who is Shaun King, a liberal activist who wants to tear down the statues of Jesus?

Social justice activist Shaun King once again appeared at the center of a heated controversy, this time because of comments he made on Twitter, saying that statues of Jesus Christ portraying him as a "white European" should be brought down.

"Yes, I think the statues of white Europeans claiming that Jesus should come down too," he said earlier this week. "They are a form of white supremacy. They always have been. In the Bible, when Jesus' family wanted to hide, and mingle, guess where they were going? EGYPT! Not Denmark. Shoot them down."

His comments come when taking down statues has once again become a rallying cry. Protesters and governments in recent weeks have either approved the removal or directly brought down the tributes to people who fought with the Confederacy, the Founding Fathers who owned slaves, and even Christopher Columbus. Protesters also want to tear down an emancipation statue in Lincoln Park in Washington, DC, saying the representation of a slave who appears to be rising, but is still crouched in front of the sixteenth president, who issued the Emancipation Proclamation and defeated the Confederacy. . – It's racist.

King has also been behind the more general movement to remove statues.

"Let me be clear," he tweeted last week. "Every statue or monument of every person who possessed human beings should be torn down. By governments or by people. Period. Including all statues of George Washington and Thomas Jefferson. They were despicable human beings. Monsters."

The statue removal movement has been repeatedly addressed by President Trump, including in the comments by Rose Garden on Wednesday.

"I think a lot of the people who are knocking down these statues don't even have a clue what the statue is," Trump said. "… Now they are looking at Jesus Christ. They are looking at George Washington. They are looking at Abraham Lincoln, Thomas Jefferson. It is not going to happen. It is not going to happen."

Here is what you should know about King and some of the controversies he has been involved with over the years.

Who is the king

King is a liberal activist who was previously a substitute for Vermont Sen. Bernie Sanders' presidential campaign and has garnered a large following on social media through his activism.

He is also the founder of The North Star, a reboot of an 1800 abolitionist newspaper that calls itself a "center for liberation journalism."

Although King does not occupy an official position in the Global Network Black Lives Matter, the organization widely recognized as the central center of the movement, has been active in that and in adjacent causes since its inception.

Fundraising questions

One of the most common allegations against King is that he has misused the funds he has raised for various causes, including The North Star. The Daily Beast published a long article last month about King that raised questions about where the money has gone. that King has claimed to collect for various reasons.

King's apparent inconsistency in his work led Deray Mckesson, a prominent civil rights activist, to question King's "integrity" in a Medium position.

"We never attempt to replicate the power dynamics of the system we are facing: a system that embraces a tortuous lack of transparency, willingly sacrifices the vulnerable to protect itself, and replaces the truth with convenient lies. However, Shaun King has done exactly that, "Mckesson wrote in 2019." Shaun has followed a uniform pattern over the years, a pattern that has forced me to speak again. "

In the post, Mckesson details a series of King's initiatives that have followed a "pattern of starting an effort, attracting committed people, raising funds, and then questioning follow-up." These included The North Star, which started with promises of digital, video and audio journalism, but has become a blog; a group called Justice Together, which was formed shortly after the Black Lives Matter movement began in 2014; a 2019 report designed to audit King's fundraising activities, but was produced instead by several King's allies; and more.

Content crash

Activist Aurielle Marie, whose Twitter identifier is @yesaurielle, in 2017 accused King of essentially stealing her work after bringing her to a podcasting project.

She said she "contributed countless content ideas" and that King said she would provide space and support for an organization she managed in exchange for her participation.

Later, however, Marie alleged that King was essentially the ghost and went ahead with the podcast using her ideas without her collaboration or credit.

"He lied to us, you guys. He lied to me, manipulated me and disappointed the organizers," he said in a tweet.

King was asked about these allegations on "The Clay Cane Show" on Sirius XM Radio Urban View.

"For many people, this perception of you really goes beyond money. Some of your detractors were once your supporters. I think of Aurielle Marie, Leslie Mack, and there were reports that you stole content from black women." Clay Cane said to King. "What do you think happened to alienate such a large group of followers?"

"After this report, we might as well create another team, there is a completely different thread of people saying that I have plagiarized articles, that I have stolen content. It has never happened. Not once. I am as confident and confident in that as I say never I've touched a dollar that I've raised for a family, not just in this report, but before the report, "said King.

He added: "I never borrowed content and didn't properly credit it."

Allegations against officer

In 2018, King published a story about a state trooper sexually assaulting a woman who was later discredited when law enforcement camera footage failed to corroborate the story. King backed down and removed the harmful social media posts in which he said the police officer committed "rape."

"The officer first communicated to Sherita that he would be willing to let her go if she did her sexual favors, then proceeded to sexually assault her, touching her under her lap," King said in an interview on Radio 103.9 in New York at the time. "When her fiancé arrived, the officer asked Sherita if she had a gun and threatened to kill him if she said anything about what had just happened."

But the Texas Department of Security released the body camera video that completely contradicted the Dixon-Cole story that was promoted by King on a variety of platforms in addition to radio, including various posts on Facebook and Twitter.

King expressed his discontent with the situation, posting a blog post titled: “When the & # 39; victim & # 39; The one you fought for is the perpetrator: Sherita Dixon-Cole and the painful consequences of a false report of sexual assault and police misconduct, "in which he backed down his attacks on the soldier and admitted he was tricked by Dixon-Cole.

“There is a terrible tendency in this country to hold all people of color accountable for the transgressions of one person in that group. That is racism and should be rejected here, "he wrote. King also said at the time that he wanted to apologize to the officer that" he was actually a model example of a good cop in this situation. He was patient and thorough. "

Training with Rachel Maddow for her reports

Earlier this year, King said Rachel Maddow, the host of the most-watched MSNBC program "reported that multiple" top officials "within the Democratic Party are interfering with the primaries" in an effort to stop Senator Bernie Sanders.

"BREAKING: @MSNBC and @maddow have just reported that multiple & # 39; senior officials & # 39; within the Democratic Party are interfering with the primaries to stop @BernieSanders," King wrote. "They reported that the party has asked Bloomberg to leave so that Biden will have a better time against Bernie."

Maddow replied, "What? No. I did not report such a thing."

King then shared a clip of MSNBC's Super Tuesday coverage.

"It is surprising to hear (NBC News journalist Josh) Lederman say that the Bloomberg campaign is experiencing intense pressure from multiple sources within the Democratic party that it needs to resign," Maddow said in the clip.

"This is you, right @maddow?" King captioned the post. "Doesn't it say, 'The Bloomberg campaign is experiencing INTENSE PRESSURE from multiple sources from within the Democratic Party that he needs to step down?' He seems like you. And it seems like you literally said those words."

Maddow, of course, did not report that DNC ​​officials were intervening against Sanders or Biden. She cited a colleague's report, which she said was surprising, and did not give a reason why DNC officials were allegedly pressuring Bloomberg to abandon the presidential race.

Fox News' Brian Flood contributed to this report.