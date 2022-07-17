Sushmita Sen is a well-known actress, singer and model from India. She has starred in many successful films throughout her career, including Chachi 420, Jab We Met, Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge and Kuch Kuch Hota Hai. In 2011, she won an Academy Award for Best Actress for her performance in the drama film Jodi Breakers.

Early life and family

Sushmita Sen was born on 19 November 1975 in Hyderabad, India to Shankar and Subhra Sen. Her father worked as an Air Force officer and her mother was a homemaker. She has two sisters, Shamita and Neelam.

Sen moved to Delhi at the age of ten, where she attended various schools including Vasant Valley School and Modern School. In 1991, she was crowned Femina Miss India Universe, making her the first Indian woman to win the title. The same year, she represented India at the Miss Universe pageant held in Las Vegas, Nevada, United States and was crowned Miss Universe 1994.

After her successful reign as Miss Universe 1994, Sen enrolled at the prestigious University of Mumbai to study literature but later quit after a semester to pursue a career in acting.

Career

Sen has worked in Hindi films such as Main Hoon Na (2004), Maine Pyar Kyun Kiya? (2005) and No Problem (2010). She has also produced two Bengali films Rani Rashmoni (2019) and Nirbaak (2015).

Personal life

Sen was born in Hyderabad, India, to Shubeer Sen, a retired Indian Air Force Wing Commander, and his wife Subhra Sen, an educationist. She has two sisters, Neelam and Charu Asopa. Her parents divorced when she was young and she was raised by her mother. She did her schooling from Air Force Golden Jubilee Institute in Delhi and graduated from St. Xavier’s College in Mumbai with a degree in economics.

While still in college, Sen began modelling professionally. She entered the Femina Miss India pageant in 1992 where she placed second overall behind Aishwarya Rai. The same year, she represented India at the Miss Universe pageant where she won the crown becoming the fourth Indian woman to do so. After winning the pageant, Sen relocated to New York City to begin preparations for the Miss Universe competition.

Awards and achievements

Sushmita Sen is an Indian actress and model who was born on November 19, 1975 in Hyderabad, Telangana, India. She is the daughter of Subhash Sen and Shubeena Sen. Sushmita’s older sister, Neelam Sen, is also an actress.

After completing high school, Sushmita won the Miss India pageant in 1994. She represented India at the Miss Universe pageant later that year and was crowned Miss Universe. This made her the first Indian woman to win the title.

Sushmita began her acting career with a role in the Hindi film Dastak (1996). She has since appeared in numerous films in Hindi, Bengali, Tamil, Telugu and English. Some of her most notable roles have been in movies such as Main Hoon Na (2004), No Problem (2010) and Maine Pyar Kiya (1989).

In addition to her work in film, Sushmita has also been active in social causes. She is a UNICEF Goodwill Ambassador and has worked to promote children’s rights and HIV/AIDS awareness.

Controversies

Sen has been involved in several controversies during her career. In 2000, she appeared in a controversial advertisement for Pepsi which was accused of being racist. The ad featured Sen and other actors from different countries singing “You’ve got the right one, baby, Uh-huh!” while holding up bottles of Pepsi. Some people felt that the ad implied that only white people could drink Pepsi, and that it was trying to sell the drink by using Sen as a token brown person.

In 2006, Sen made headlines again when she appeared in an advertisement for a skin lightening cream called Fair & Lovely. The ad showed two women: one dark-skinned and one light-skinned. It implied that the light-skinned woman was more successful than the dark-skinned woman because she used Fair & Lovely cream. This led to accusations of racism and colorism against both Sen and the company that made Fair & Lovely.

Recently Lalit Modi and Sushmita Sen dating news gone viral on internet.

Despite these controversies, Sen has remained a popular figure in India and abroad. She is considered to be one of India’s most successful actresses, and has received numerous awards throughout her career

Sushmita Sen Foundation

Sen followed her victory with roles in several commercial successes, including Aarzoo (1999), Main Hoon Na (2004) and Gundaraj (1995). She has also worked in a number of less successful films throughout her career. In addition to her film work, Sen has been involved with various charities and causes. In 2010, she launched her own foundation, Sushmita Sen Foundation, which works towards empowering women and children.

Philanthropy

Sen has since been involved in various philanthropic activities. In 2010, she launched a foundation called I AM Foundation, which works towards empowering women and children. The foundation provides education and healthcare to underprivileged children in India. It also runs a campaign called “I AM She”, which helps young girls develop a positive self-image.

In 2012, Sen was appointed as the national brand ambassador for Beti Bachao Beti Padhao, a government initiative that aims to promote girl child education and empowerment. She has also been associated with other causes such as animal welfare and HIV/AIDS awareness.

Endorsements

Sushmita Sen is an Indian actress, model and beauty pageant titleholder who was crowned Miss Universe 1994. She was the first Indian woman to win the crown. After completing her reign, Sen went on to pursue a successful career in Bollywood films. She has received critical acclaim for her work in a number of films, including Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge (1995), Koyla (1997), Biwi No.1 (1999) and Main Hoon Na (2004). In addition to her acting career, Sen is also known for her social work. She has been involved with various charities and causes throughout her life.