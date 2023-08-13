Sridevi was a legendary Indian actress who passed away in 2018. She was known for her iconic roles in Bollywood and South Indian films. Many people are curious about her family life, including who her elder sister is.

According to Metro News, Sridevi’s elder sister is named Srilatha Yanger. Not much is known about Srilatha, as she has largely kept out of the public eye. However, she was reportedly very close to Sridevi and was devastated by her sudden death.

Sridevi also had two other sisters, Vanitha Vijayakumar and Preetha Vijayakumar, as well as a half-brother named Arun Vijay. Sridevi’s family has faced some controversies in the past, including a public feud between Sridevi and her sister Vanitha.

Despite the family drama, Sridevi and her siblings remained close. Sridevi’s tragic passing was a huge loss for her family and fans worldwide.

In conclusion, Sridevi’s elder sister is Srilatha Yanger. While not much is known about her, she was an important part of Sridevi’s life and was deeply affected by her passing.

ADVERTISEMENT