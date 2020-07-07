The World Health Organization praised Beijing on Tuesday for its handling of a cluster of cases of bubonic plague, one of the deadliest diseases in human history.

The apparent outbreak of the disease is being "well managed" by China and is not considered high risk, a WHO official said.

Local authorities in Bayan Nur, located in China's Inner Mongolia region, sent out a warning about the plague on Sunday, the day after a hospital reported on a case of the plague known as the "Black Death" during the Middle Ages. .

Four other cases were reported in November, including two of pneumonic plague, a more deadly variant.

"We are monitoring the outbreaks in China, we are observing it closely and in association with the Chinese authorities and the Mongolian authorities," WHO spokeswoman Margaret Harris said during a United Nations press conference in Geneva.

Bubonic plague can be fatal in up to 90 percent of infected people if left untreated, mainly with various types of antibiotics.

Pneumonic plague can develop from bubonic plague and results in a severe lung infection causing shortness of breath, headache, and cough.

China has largely eradicated the plague, but occasional cases are still reported, especially among hunters who come into contact with fleas that carry the bacteria. The last major known outbreak was in 2009 when several people died in the city of Ziketan, in Qinghai province, on the Tibetan plateau.

The WHO has come under international scrutiny for its seemingly blind worship of China and its handling of COVID-19, which has infected more than 11.6 million people worldwide and killed more than half a million.

WHO repeatedly thanked the Chinese government during the early days of the coronavirus pandemic and praised President Xi Jinping and the Communist Party for their transparency. In March, the WHO finally declared a coronavirus pandemic after the virus spread to other countries.

China, which has gone weeks without reporting a new death from the coronavirus, on Monday reported a new case of local infection in Beijing.

Associated Press contributed to this report.