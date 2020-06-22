WHO reports largest single-day increase in coronavirus cases

GENEVA – The World Health Organization on Sunday reported the largest single-day increase in coronavirus cases by its count, at more than 183,000 new cases in the past 24 hours.

The UN health agency said that Brazil led the way with 54,771 cases counted and that the United States was next with 36,617. More than 15,400 arrived in India.

Experts said the increased case count may reflect multiple factors, including more generalized evidence and a broader infection.

Overall, in the pandemic, the WHO reported 8,708,008 cases, 183,020 in the past 24 hours, with 461,715 deaths worldwide, with a daily increase of 4,743.

More than two thirds of those new deaths were reported in the Americas.

In Spain, officials ended a state of national emergency after three months of confinement, allowing its 47 million residents to freely travel around the country for the first time since March 14. The country also dropped a 14-day quarantine for visitors from Great Britain and the United Kingdom. 26 European countries that allow travel without a visa.

But there were only a small number of travelers at the Madrid-Barajas airport, which on a normal June day would be bustling.

"This freedom we have now, not having to justify our trip to see our family and friends, was something we were really waiting for," said Pedro Delgado, 23, after arriving from the Canary Islands of Spain.

Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sánchez urged people to take maximum precautions: "The virus can come back and attack us again in a second wave, and we have to do everything possible to avoid it at all costs."

At a campaign rally in Tulsa, Oklahoma, Trump said Saturday that the United States has evaluated 25 million people, but the "bad part" is that it found more cases.

"When you do the tests up to that point, you're going to find more people, you're going to find more cases," Trump said. "So I said to my people, 'Slow down the test please.'

White House business adviser Peter Navarro said on CNN that Trump was being "ironic" and made the comment in "light humor."

Democratic rival Joe Biden's campaign accused Trump of "putting politics ahead of the security and economic well-being of the American people."

According to Johns Hopkins, the United States has the highest number of reported infections in the world, more than 2.2 million, and the highest number of deaths, around 120,000. Health officials say strong evidence is vital to track outbreaks and keep the virus under control.