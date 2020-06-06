WHO reverses position on face masks as coronavirus cases increase

The World Health Organization is now recommending that everyone wear face masks in public when they cannot practice social distancing, a radical change from their previous orientation on how to stop the spread of the coronavirus.

WHO Director-General Dr. Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus announced the change on Friday, citing new evidence showing that face masks worn by healthy people could be "a barrier to potentially infectious droplets," the BBC reported.

The WHO has always advised that sick people and their caregivers wear medical masks. The new guide advises healthy people to wear non-medical face masks.

WHO officials for months have been adamant that a healthy person would have a false sense of security when wearing a mask and would use the necessary supplies for medical professionals.

New York already has a mandate that everyone wear a face mask if they can't stay at least 6 feet away.

However, new studies show that people can be highly infectious in the few days before they show symptoms, or they can contract the virus and never show symptoms.

Governments should encourage the general public to wear masks where there is widespread transmission and physical distancing is difficult, such as on public transportation, in stores, or in other confined or crowded environments, ”said the CEO.

The guide comes as transmission rates accelerate in South America, the Middle East and Africa, CNN reported.

The number of confirmed cases is increasing at a rate of more than 100,000 per day over a seven-day period, the outlet reported.

The number of new cases exceeded 100,000 during nine of the last 10 days. In April, the new cases never exceeded 100,000 in one day.