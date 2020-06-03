WHO says coronavirus is not mutating, but that does not mean it is not dangerous

Researchers are learning more about how Covid-19 affects children, and a new study finds that among a group of children and teens in New York who were hospitalized with the disease, about a fifth – 22% – were obese.

The study, published in The Lancet magazine on Wednesday, suggests that being obese could put a child at increased risk of becoming seriously ill with Covid-19, the disease caused by the new coronavirus.

"The importance of obesity as an independent risk factor for severity is now increasingly described in adult studies of Covid-19, so it was interesting that many of the hospitalized patients in this study were obese and / or overweight "said the researchers, from Columbia University Irving Medical Center and New York Presbyterian Hospital in New York, they wrote in the study.

"Obesity was the most significant factor associated with mechanical ventilation in children 2 years and older," added the researchers. "Contrary to some previous reports, the babies seemed largely preserved from serious manifestations."

More about the study: The study included data on 50 youth, age 21 and under, who were diagnosed with Covid-19 between March 1 and April 15 and were hospitalized for at least one day or more.

The data, which comes from the patients' electronic medical records, showed that about half of the patients, 52%, had an adult relative or lived with someone with symptoms associated with Covid-19. None of the patients had a history of international travel at the time they were diagnosed.

Most of the patients, 80%, had a fever and 64% had some respiratory symptoms, but three of the patients only experienced gastrointestinal problems, the researchers found. Nine of the patients, or 18% of them, required mechanical ventilation and one patient died.

Overall, the researchers found that obesity was significantly associated with the need for mechanical ventilation among children 2 years and older. Among the patients who required mechanical ventilation, six of them, 67%, were obese.

About the study: The study had some limitations, including that the group of patients included in the data was small and half of the patients were Hispanic. The researchers noted that the hospital serves a predominantly Hispanic community. Therefore, more research is needed to determine if similar findings would emerge among a more diverse group of patients.

Overall, however, "studies like this emphasize that certain groups of children may be disproportionately affected. In this study, 50% were Hispanic," Dr. Jason Newland of the University of Washington School of Medicine in St Louis and Dr. Kristina Bryant of the University of Louisville in Kentucky, co-wrote in an editorial that accompanied the new study.

"As the Covid-19 pandemic has spread and created adversity for many people physically, emotionally, and financially, the groups most affected have been those of color," Newland and Bryant wrote.

"In the future, collaborative multicentre studies are needed to define the infectious and post-infectious sequelae of Covid-19 in children in communities across the United States, including rural communities, and in all racial and ethnic groups. We must also understand the association of the pandemic with adverse health outcomes in children beyond the consequences of viral infection, "they wrote.

The researchers noted that on May 15, "the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention reported a precipitous drop in ordering and administering pediatric vaccines. Are outbreaks of vaccine-preventable diseases on the horizon? "That could be the next important chapter in the evolution of the Covid-19 story."