WHO says coronavirus is not mutating dangerously

the coronavirus is not mutating to become more dangerous, World Health Organization (WHO) officials announced at a briefing on Wednesday.

"Since it is a coronavirus, it is an RNA virus, there are normal changes in this virus that one would expect over time," said Dr. Maria Van Kerkhove, an infectious disease epidemiologist at the WHO. "None of these changes so far indicates that the virus itself is changing in terms of its ability to transmit or cause more serious disease."

She said the WHO and its network of scientists continue to study the 40,000 genome sequences available in monitoring mutations.

Van Kerkhove said people may also be tired of social and public health measures, such as distancing rules and blockades, that could pose a greater threat.

"It is very difficult to maintain all these measures and we must remain strong and vigilant," said Van Kerkhove.

The WHO official said that in some situations, it may be necessary to reintroduce the measures, which could frustrate people.

Complacency around the virus could make it more dangerous, he added.