WHO says the coronavirus pandemic is far from over as the world sees a larger daily increase

Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, director of the World Health Organization, said Monday that he should not have been complacent amid the coronavirus outbreak and supported his claim, noting that there were 136,000 new cases on Sunday, most so far.

RARE ASYMPTOMATIC SPREAD: WHO

"More than six months after the pandemic, this is not the time for any country to stop stepping on the pedal," he said, according to Reuters. The report noted that the majority of cases were from South Asia and the Americas.

Health officials in the US USA They fear an increase in cases due to the recent unrest over the death of George Floyd in police custody. It was recently revealed that a protester in Kansas was diagnosed with the coronavirus shortly after participating in a protest in the city of Lawrence. Health officials warned protesters who may have been at the rally to monitor themselves. The person was not wearing a mask.

The WHO also revealed Monday that the spread of the coronavirus by those without symptoms appears to be rare.

Dr. Maria Van Kerkhove, the WHO official, said countries that perform a "very detailed contact trace" found that transmitting the disease without symptoms seemed rare.

