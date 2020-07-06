Who sells shorts? Elon Musk sells shorts

No, instead Tesla ( TSLA ) He is selling a pair of red satin shorts on his website, a hit for investors who "shorted" the company, essentially betting on its stock decline.

In typical Musk style, that tweet came shortly before another joke out of color apparently also addressed to his skeptics and the Securities and Exchange Commission: "SEC, acronym for three letters, the central word is that of Elon."

Last year, Tesla was penniless. In May 2019, the electric car maker was selling debt and additional shares to raise $ 2.7 billion to replenish its coffers. A depressed share price forced the company to pay a $ 920 million cash bonus in lieu of shares. In its ten-year history, the company had only posted a handful of quarterly earnings.

But in January, the company posted its first annual profit, and the company's positive momentum has continued from there.

Despite interruptions from the coronavirus pandemic, including stay-at-home orders that Musk referred to as "fascists," Tesla last week released relatively strong car delivery numbers for the second quarter of the year.

The company delivered 90,650 cars to customers during the quarter, 5% less than a year ago, but far less than the 30% or more falls reported by other automakers. Tesla sales in the second quarter also increased slightly from the 88,400 cars it delivered in the first quarter.

Cars are celebrated with the new Tesla shorts. The back of the shorts features each of Tesla's model numbers, "S3XY", in gold letters.

According to Tesla, the shorts will provide "exceptional comfort from the hood close."