Who The MCU’s Most Powerful Hero Really Is (Based On The Movies)

Based on what fans have seen on the Marvel Cinematic Universe Movies, when it comes to sheer brute power, the MCU's most powerful hero is Captain Marvel (Brie Larson). This is certainly open to debate when different definitions of "powerful" are taken into account and because Marvel Studios President Kevin Feige shook the boat in past interviews when he called Carol Danvers the MCU's most powerful hero last year. , only to pass that title on to Scarlet Witch (Elizabeth Olsen) later Avengers Endgame. Arguments can also be made in favor of Doctor Strange (Benedict Cumberbatch), Hulk (Mark Ruffalo), and Thor (Chris Hemsworth), but the fact is, none of those heroes can do the things Captain Marvel can do.

The MCU is not short of heroes who possess extraordinary levels of power. The Iron Man (Robert Downey Jr.) suits make it a human arsenal. Hulk and Thor possess immense brute force and the Thunder God can summon a magic lightning bolt at will, plus his powers are amplified if he is wielding his Mjolnir hammer or Stormbreaker ax. Doctor Strange is the master of the mystical arts; the magician can jump through the dimensions and used an impressive number of clever spells against Thanos (Josh Brolin) in Avengers: Infinity War. Scarlet Witch's magic may be even more powerful than Doctor Strange's; she also humiliated Thanos in Final game and, prior to that, she endured the Mad Titan while he carried five Infinity Stones on Infinite war. It could even be argued that Ant-Man (Paul Rudd) surpasses them all for his ability to shrink and enter the Quantum Realm.

However, Captain Marvel's powers, though physical and photon-based, unlike the magic of Strange and Wanda Maximoff, give him abilities that no other Avenger can match. Danvers is the only MCU superhero with the ability to fly through outer space without protection and without the need for a spaceship, while even Thor needs the Bifrost to travel between the Nine Realms. When she enters her binary form, nothing has been able to resist the raw power of Captain Marvel; it can ignore missiles and artillery fire from a spaceship and can crush entire fleets with ease. While it is difficult to measure their physical strength compared to Thor and Hulk, Captain Marvel only carried the stranded Benatar Millions of miles to bring Tony Stark and Nebula (Karen Gillan) back to Earth, a feat that none of the other Avengers could handle.

How each Avenger fared against Thanos is perhaps the best barometer fans have to rate Captain Marvel as the most powerful. Okay, Doctor Strange and Scarlet Witch did incredibly well against Thanos while wearing 4-5 Infinity Stones; Since she was not there, it is impossible to know how Captain Marvel would have fared in that situation. But in Avengers Endgame, The combined power of Iron Man, Thor, and Captain America (Chris Evans) failed to stop Thanos, but Captain Marvel overcame the Mad Titan. Danvers was also not physically harmed in any way by Thanos and she didn't even feel it when he hit her with the head. Captain Marvel was the one who made the difference that helped superheroes change course so Tony Stark could snatch the Infinity Gauntlet from him.

It is interesting that both Captain Marvel and Scarlet Witch derive their powers from Infinity Stones, which seems to place them in a higher power class. But so far, fans have only glimpsed the scope of Wanda Maximoff's abilities; Much of what Scarlet Witch can actually do remains theoretical and hopefully will be defined later in WandaVision. But for its part, the incredible power of Captain Marvel has already been established and far surpasses the other Avengers. After all, even in his most powerful moment, Thor still couldn't beat Hela (Cate Blanchett). The Hulk survived by breaking with the Infinity Gauntlet but left it physically deformed. Additionally, the Hulk's raw power is determined by his range, and with Banner in control, the Hulk will no longer be able to tap into his bottomless pit of anger.

Ultimately, Captain Marvel redefined and elevated the level of physical power in the MCU, which was part of the point of introducing her. Carol is the most powerful MCU superhero who claims the entire universe under her protection. It can fly through the cosmos at will, is physically invulnerable, and has so far proven unstoppable. In a universe full of superheroes who wield immense physical power, Captain marvel it's just in a single class.

