WHO will receive funds promised by the United States prior to withdrawal, Pompeo says

The United States will honor its financial commitment to the World Health Organization (WHO), Secretary of State Mike Pompeo said Wednesday, a day after Trump announced that the United States would withdraw from the organization.

The United States presented a withdrawal notice to the United Nations security general on Tuesday, citing WHO's slow response to the coronavirus outbreak, along with its pro-China bias during the pandemic.

To formally withdraw from WHO, the US must provide at least one year notice and pay the remaining amounts pledged in full by the end date set for July 2021, a provision created by Congress since the WHO does not have required guidelines on how a country can leave the organization.

According to records provided by WHO, the United States reportedly still owes more than $ 99 million to the organization for past pledges.

"We will work with Congress regarding the allocated funds," Pompeo told reporters on Wednesday. "We will do well."

The State Department could not be immediately contacted to verify the amounts owed.

"But the president has made it very clear that we are not going to sign an organization that has historically been incompetent and has not performed its fundamental function," said Pompeo.

President Trump first threatened to leave the WHO in May if he did not "commit to significant substantial improvements" within a month of receiving a letter sent to the WHO director-general, which Trump published late one night. cheep.

"It is clear that repeated missteps by you and your organization in responding to the pandemic have been extremely costly to the world," Trump wrote to Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus.

The exact changes President Trump needed to see were not listed in the letter.

Trump cited a pro-China bias in the WHO's handling of the pandemic, although the president also initially praised China's response to the coronavirus outbreak.

Pompeo also pointed to the handling of previous pandemics as another reason why the United States finally decided to withdraw from the organization.

"This is an institution that made a mistake in SARS, made a mistake in Ebola," Pompeo said. "The United States had to create its own system, PEPFAR, to do the work to prevent and find solutions to the problem of HIV / AIDS."

Some U.S. lawmakers express disapproval of Trump's decision to withdraw from the organization amid a health pandemic.

Dr. Anthony Fauci, the infectious disease specialist serving in the White House Coronavirus Task Force, has also previously expressed his support for WHO.

He said in an interview with CBC in June that "WHO is an imperfect organization. It has certainly taken a few missteps, but it has also done a lot of good. The world needs a WHO."

The House Democrats have reportedly called for all funding measures to be reinstated to the WHO in their 2021 budget.