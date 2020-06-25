Who would be the first to receive a COVID-19 vaccine?

Probably people in the country where the first effective vaccine is developed.

About a dozen different vaccines are in various stages of testing worldwide, including in Great Britain, China, and the United States. This week, Dr. Anthony Fauci, the leading infectious disease expert in the United States, said he is cautiously optimistic that there will be a COVID-19 vaccine by the end of the year or early 2021.

US CORONAVIRUS DEATHS PROJECTED TO REACH 180,000 IN OCTOBER

Several wealthy countries have already ordered millions of doses of these experimental vaccines.

Britain and the United States, for example, have invested in a candidate vaccine developed by the University of Oxford and produced by AstraZeneca. If it works, UK politicians have said the British will be vaccinated with it. The United States hopes to start storing it this fall and has also invested in other candidate vaccines.

Groups including the GAVI vaccine alliance are also working to buy doses for poor countries, and AstraZeneca has agreed to license its vaccine to the Indian Whey Institute for the production of one billion doses.

EZEKIEL ELLIOT OF THE COWBOYS GIVES UPDATE ON CORONAVIRUS HEALTH, SEASON ISSUES

The World Health Organization is developing guidelines for the ethical distribution of COVID-19 vaccines.

How vaccines are distributed within a country will vary. Last week, US officials said they were developing a tiered system for that.

CLICK HERE FOR FULL CORONAVIRUS COVERAGE

The system would likely prioritize groups at highest risk for serious complications from COVID-19 and key workers.