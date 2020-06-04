With The Rock's Black Adam set to receive a movie in 2021, fans are eager to know who would win in a fight against Henry Cavill's Superman.

While production for the Black adam The movie was suspended due to the COVID-19 pandemic, fans are no less eager to find out who would win in a battle between The Rock's Black Adam and Henry Cavill's Superman. Having campaigned and pushed to play the character for over 8 years, The Rock will finally fulfill his wish with the release of Black adam in theaters on December 22, 2021. Rumors have revolved around what the movie's plot will be, with Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson himself confirming that the Justice Society of America will make its long-awaited big-screen debut. .

Henry Cavill's Superman has also been blessed with a recently renewed life, among the highly anticipated announcement of Zack Snyder Justice League as well as official reports that his version of Superman will return in spattered appearances in other DCEU movies. Despite his last appearance in 2017 League of Justice Seeing himself clouded by an objectively terrible CGI, fans have been clamoring to see Cavill put on his cloak ever since. While nothing would be more celebrated than an announcement to Man of Steel 2, Fans of Cavill's character portrayal will no doubt be delighted to see him return. Although Warner Bros. has already confirmed that Superman won't appear in any of the DCEU movies already in development (including Black Adam), there's no question that the studio has plans for a titanic clash between the two characters eventually. And if the two powers clash, who exactly would win?

For starters, let's examine the two actors who play the larger-than-life characters. Weighing in at 6 & # 39; 1 and 198 pounds, Henry Cavill's physique has made him one of the most in-demand actors in Hollywood when it comes to playing physically imposing characters. His training in the Justice League resulted in a body fat percentage of 14.8% and a muscle index of 6.5, making him without a doubt the most important actor to have played the character on screen. The Rock, however, could be a little bigger. At 6 'tall, he has a good 2 inches on Henry as well as an extra 38 pounds of dough. His body fat percentage is 10.5% and his muscle index is 10.8, which shows that he is a little stronger than Cavill. The difference between the two actors in terms of height is not huge, but it is a notable advantage for Adam.

In terms of the character's power sets, they both have a similar range of powers with some important distinctions. Superman has arguably the most recognizable collection of superpowers of all time, including flight, super strength, super speed, heat vision, ice breath, and sometimes new powers introduced and then divested by DC. Adam is given similar powers by the mystical word "SHAZAM", which includes super speed, phenomenal strength, divine stamina, and even lightning manipulation. On a purely technical level, their power sets appear to be misleading, but an important distinction sets them apart: magic. With Superman's powers derived from the rays of Earth's yellow sun, he has very few vulnerabilities, and one of the easiest to exploit is his lack of resistance to magic-based attacks.

This is something that has taken into account some of his confrontations in the past, as well as Superman's occasional battles with Adam's rival Shazam. Superman has beaten Adam in the past, mainly because of Clark's advantage in terms of brute speed, but there is a catch: DC rarely shows us the upper limit of Black Adam's power.

The only event that has truly represented Adam as a bloodthirsty warrior and a combat master is World War 3. In it, Adam is enraged at the death of his family and launches into a worldwide campaign against the world's metahumans. . Easily take on groups like Science Squad, Doom Patrol, Teen Titans, the entire Shazam family, and the combined power of the Justice Society alongside several other superheroes. He was only stopped as a result of a spell created by Zatanna and the Phantom Stranger to make him human. While Cavill & # 39; s Superman and The Rock & # 39; s Adam aren't exactly the same as their comic book counterparts, their actors' stats and Adam's propensity for magic leans toward Black adam coming out on top; However, as the hero of the story, Superman usually finds a way to get to the top in the end.

