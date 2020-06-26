Whole Foods workers sent home for wearing Black Lives Matter masks

Seven workers at the Cambridge, Massachusetts, chain store posed in a photo Wednesday that posted on Twitter , in which they stated that Whole Foods cares "about the business that their racist customers give them rather than spreading a peaceful but important message." Employees say the protest was in response to the store manager's decision not to let them use the equipment.

In response to the manager's decision, Whole Foods said in a statement that all employees "must comply with our old company dress code, which prohibits clothing with visible slogans, messages, logos or advertising that are not related to the company".

"Team members with face masks that do not comply with the dress code are always offered new face masks," said a spokesman for Whole Foods. "Team members cannot work until they comply with the dress code."

Although Whole Foods does not allow employees to visibly support the Black Lives Matter movement while on the job, Amazon ( AMZN ) He explicitly stated those three words in a press release earlier this month.