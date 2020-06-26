Whole Foods workers sent home for wearing Black Lives Matter masks

Seven workers at the Cambridge, Massachusetts, chain store posed in a photo Wednesday that posted on Twitter
, in which they stated that Whole Foods cares "about the business that their racist customers give them rather than spreading a peaceful but important message." Employees say the protest was in response to the store manager's decision not to let them use the equipment.
In response to the manager's decision, Whole Foods said in a statement that all employees "must comply with our old company dress code, which prohibits clothing with visible slogans, messages, logos or advertising that are not related to the company".
"Team members with face masks that do not comply with the dress code are always offered new face masks," said a spokesman for Whole Foods. "Team members cannot work until they comply with the dress code."
Although Whole Foods does not allow employees to visibly support the Black Lives Matter movement while on the job, Amazon (AMZN) He explicitly stated those three words in a press release earlier this month.
"Black lives matter. We stand in solidarity with our black employees, customers and partners, and we are committed to helping build a country and world where everyone can live with dignity and without fear," Amazon wrote June 3. announced a $ 10 million donation to social justice organizations.
Amazon CEO Jeff Bezos has expressed similar sentiments on his Instagram account in response to an email from a customer saying "all lives matter." Whole Foods also has a statement on its home page that says it supports "the black community and significant change in the world."
Starbucks (SBUX) It had also banned employees from wearing Black Lives Matter clothing before reversing its decision earlier this month. The coffee chain sent 200,000 T-shirts with the phrase displayed on the shirt.
In a statement, Starbucks said it is "essential to support the & # 39; Black Lives Matter & # 39; movement as its founders intended and will continue to work closely with community leaders, civil rights leaders, organizations and our partners to understand the role that You can play Starbucks, and appear positively for our communities. "
The movement gained steam after George Floyd died in police custody in May, sparking protests across the country for racial equality and police reform.