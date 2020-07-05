Who's Afraid of Ghislaine Maxwell? Everyone on this list

It is the Top Ten list that nobody wants to be on.

Moments after the feds arrested Ghislaine Maxwell on Thursday for allegedly attacking underage girls for the perverted delight of her friend Jeffrey Epstein, fireworks began to explode in the lives of certain billionaires and playboys who fiddled with the two.

And not the happy Fourth of July type.

As no one was closer to the billionaire pedophile than Maxwell, whose network stretched from New York to France, Israel, Buckingham Palace, and the Caribbean, those in the know undoubtedly care about the land she could serve for stay out of jail.

Particularly after prosecutors promised to "bring justice" to other potential facilitators of Epstein's abuse and sex trafficking.

And her friend, television presenter Christopher Mason, said he believes she had access to videos of all of Epstein's properties, and that the material was lost.

"I am sure she has access to the videos," Mason said. "A lot of powerful people will be more than a little worried."

So who among Epstein's infamous black book will need a good lawyer if "G-Max", the alias that Maxwell used to move money, starts singing?

At the top of the list are the usual scandal magnets, Prince Andrew, Bill Clinton, and Alan Dershowitz. They all stayed with Epstein, but each has a slip history.

Other Epstein associates with less experience on the bench may begin to squirm.

The owner of multimillion-dollar hedge fund Glenn Dubin, for example, who is half a Manhattan super couple: his amazing wife, Dr. Eva Andersson-Dubin, founded the Dubin Breast Center of the Tisch Cancer Institute at the Center Mount Sinai doctor.

They have three children and live brilliant luxury lives, all private chefs and private jets, with houses in Palm Beach, Westchester County, Sweden and a ranch in Gunnison, Colorado.

But Dubin's friendship with Epstein and Maxwell was deep.

His wife dated Epstein for a few years before marrying Dubin in 1994, and Andersson-Dubin defended the perverted predator after his 2008 conviction on prostitution charges, saying he was "100% comfortable with Jeffrey Epstein with my children." minors at the time.

The Dubins strongly deny the claims of sexual abuse victim Virginia Giuffre, who in a 2016 statement claimed that Maxwell sent her to Dubin to have sex after her "training."

There is also the beautiful, high-flying countess whom investigators reportedly want to interrogate in the wake of Maxwell's arrest.

Clare Hazell, now known as the Countess of Iveagh, was once a regular student, off the radar to a student at Ohio State University (albeit with tuition allegedly paid for by Epstein). She then married Edward Guinness from the famous beer family in 2001.

Hazell, 44, could be of interest to prosecutors because he worked for Epstein in the 1990s and flew Epstein's Lolita Express plane at least 32 times between 1998 and 2000. He may have witnessed Maxwell's dealings with other wealthy friends.

Larry Summers, Sheryl Sandberg's mentor and former Harvard president, helped bolster Epstein's reputation, raising $ 30 million from the billionaire to create the Harvard Epstein Program for Mathematical Biology and Evolutionary Dynamics, according to Slate.

Epstein reportedly only agreed to attach his name after being persuaded by Summers himself.

Summers appeared on Lolita Express flight records, and Epstein's private charity funded a nonprofit that produces a television show hosted by Summer's wife, the Daily Beast reported last year.

Married politician Ehud Barak, 77, a former Israeli prime minister, has seen current Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu seemingly reject all charges and political challenges, while Barak's ties to Epstein constantly haunt him.

Barak found himself on target for Netanyahu, who tweeted articles and photos of Barak leaving Epstein's house in 2016.

He once said that he met Epstein "more than 10 times and much less than a hundred times, but I can't say exactly how many. I don't keep count. Over the years, I've seen him sometimes."

Barak admitted that he visited Epstein in two of his New York homes and flew once to Epstein's famous hideout on Pedophile Island, although he denied ever participating in sex parties or orgies in the elegant retreat.

Leslie Wexner, the billionaire owner of Victoria’s Secret, has never been charged with anything. But one must wonder why, reportedly, the Titan would hire Epstein, who was little more then a glorified former high school math teacher with just a few years on Wall Street, as his financial adviser in 1987, and then I would grant him a power of attorney. his fortune

"It is a strange relationship," said a Wall Streeter who reportedly knew Epstein to New York magazine at the time. "It just isn't typical for someone of such enormous wealth to suddenly give their money to a guy that most people have never heard of."

To his credit, Wexner disconnected his connection in 2007 saying, "I would not have continued to work with any person capable of such atrocious and disgusting behavior as has been reported about him."

A Wexner representative called The Post after a journalist left messages about his client's ties to Epstein, but declined to comment further.

He was kinder than some representatives of the bold names that sounded unusually desperate when The Post contacted him, alternately threatening legal action or pleading not to be mentioned in print.

Former New Mexico Governor Bill Richardson, 72, and former US Senator George Mitchell, 86, You probably never imagined being part of a sex scandal so late in your lives and careers.

In Mitchell's case, irony was paramount. He was known for overseeing the Archdiocese of Philadelphia's compensation fund for victims of sexual abuse by clergy in 2018.

Richardson would rather be remembered for traversing the world's first specially designed spaceport when he was governor.

The two are now doing their best to distance themselves from Epstein, especially after Maxwell's arrest Thursday in the small town of Bradford, N.H., where he lived in a luxurious multi-million dollar hideaway in the woods.

They have both denied Giuffre's claims that Epstein and Maxwell "instructed" him to have sex with them, including an incident in which he said he gave Mitchell a sexual massage at Epstein's Palm Beach mansion, where his " body was put into the banquet menu."

"I have never met, spoken to or had contact with Ms. Giuffre," Mitchell told Fox News last summer.

“In my contacts with Mr. Epstein, I never observed or suspected any inappropriate behavior towards underage girls. I only learned of his actions when they were reported in the media regarding his prosecution in Florida. We haven't had any more contact. "

Richardson was also quick to issue a forceful rebuttal last summer, saying he had only "limited" interactions with Epstein and never in the presence of young or underage girls. He also denied ever having been on the island of pedophiles or having known Giuffre.

Ghislaine Maxwell's Top Ten Friends List