Who's Afraid of Trump's America?

In fact, the evidence that America's enemies have lost respect for the world's only superpower is everywhere, and they are becoming more problematic with each passing day, raising the question of how secure the United States is. at this crucial moment in history.

Who's Afraid of the United States? It turns out that those who are afraid of the United States are its friends, concerned about Washington's reliability as an ally. As for America's enemies and rivals, they are sending unequivocal signals that they now see Washington as a kitten that occasionally pretends to roar.

Is it any wonder, then, that China and Russia are acting with blatant disregard for the United States? After years of listening to Trump defend Russian President Vladimir Putin, take his word for that of his own security experts, and ignore bipartisan warnings about the threat from Russia, it now appears that Putin's thugs have been organizing the death of American soldiers in Afghanistan.

Both Trump and Russia say the story is false, but various news organizations continually report new information. Such an operation could have been too risky for Moscow under any other president of the United States. But, somehow, the Kremlin apparently did not fear a strong reaction, a big gamble, but it seems that the drawback did not materialize.

Putin also chose this moment to hold a referendum that would allow him to remain President of Russia indefinitely (as Xi can now do), a move so antithetical to democracy that one can imagine any other American administration denouncing it forcefully.

Beijing is also overflowing with the interests of the United States and its friends, as if Washington simply did not exist; as if the most powerful country in the world could be safely ignored.

China has decided to essentially ignore the commitment it made to the people of Hong Kong, the United Kingdom and the rest of the world 23 years ago, when the United Kingdom transferred control to China on the promise that Beijing would maintain the Hong system Kong, including many of its democratic freedoms, in place for 50 years.

On July 1, the anniversary of the handover, China made its decision to crush the democratic forces in Hong Kong official, implementing a new far-reaching and vaguely worded security law.

The people of Hong Kong, in the millions, had been protesting last year against a much less draconian law, hoping to preserve their freedoms. China did not mind the United States expressing support for its cause. I arrest hundreds of people on the first day of the law.

No matter the U.S. tariffs or the pandemic-related epithets, Beijing knows Trump, and therefore sees the United States as a paper tiger.

That is why Beijing has been harassing friends of the United States across Asia. Chinese military forces have crossed a disputed border with India, high in the Himalayas, colliding with the Indian military in the worst confrontation in years, leaving perhaps dozens dead.

Taiwan, which is self-governing but which China claims as its own territory, has been enduring intense intimidation efforts by Beijing. Taiwanese look to Hong Kong and fear for their own future, and China joins those fears with verbal assaults and military flights into Taiwanese airspace.

Chinese leader Xi Jinping is simply not worried about what Trump might do. The US president, with a weakness for dictators, has spent the past three years expressing admiration, respect and even envy for the Chinese leader who could remain in office for the rest of his life.

According to John Bolton, a former Trump national security adviser, Trump asked Xi to help him win the 2020 election. Trump denies it, but he publicly asked China to investigate Vice President Joe Biden, his Democratic rival. If Trump made other private requests from Xi, he gave China the means to influence American politics in exchange for his silence on that conversation.

Even North Korea's Kim Jong Un is entering the game, showing that everyone feels they can threaten the United States and its allies without fear of the consequences. The bloodthirsty dictator who co-starred with Trump in one of this administration's cruelest foreign policy melodramas, complete with the exchange of "love letters," appears to be threatening the United States with nuclear weapons. The state news agency has just said that "the only option left" is "to counter nuclear weapons with nuclear weapons."

With Trump's prospect of mitigating re-election, the European Union, which gradually reopened after controlling the pandemic, was not afraid to take the reasonable, albeit less than courteous, step of banning Americans.

And in Israel, Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu is looking for ways to overcome international condemnation and annex a part of the West Bank, fearing the door will close at the prospect of another Trump mandate in the White House.

Turkey has been launching airstrikes that threaten Yazidi civilians in northern Iraq, according to US officials, and may be carrying out an ethnic cleansing against Kurds in Syria. But you have nothing to fear from this administration.

While American allies worry about what is happening to the United States, their enemies see more room for maneuver than in the past. They may also worry that the United States is under new administration soon, and now is the time to act: take over Hong Kong, help drive the United States out of Afghanistan. And all the while, Trump watches his chances for reelection decrease.

He is a fuel combination, an increasingly desperate president, who has shown that he is willing to do almost anything to win votes and a world where American rivals are not afraid of the United States. Respect for the United States has clearly not improved. It is a dangerous time.