Who's Jamaal Bowman? The progressive newcomer looking to unseat Elliot Engel

Longtime Democratic Rep Elliot Engel is just days away from the June 23 competitive primaries against progressive challenger Jamaal Bowman.

Engel, who chairs the House Foreign Affairs Committee, has been in Congress since 1988, but just two years ago another veteran New York City Democrat, Representative Joe Crowley, lost his seat to the progressive representative freshman Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez.

Engel's concern about the challenge was evident when he was caught by a hot microphone at a Black Lives Matter event saying, "If I didn't have a primary, I wouldn't mind" if I was allowed to speak.

Who is Jamaal Bowman, the progressive newcomer who makes the mighty Democrat worry about the race for New York's 16th district, spanning Westchester and the Bronx?

Bowman made a name for himself in his work for education.

Bowman, 44, has worked as a principal at a Bronx middle school for the past 10 years, and before that, he was a teacher in the district. He became famous by working to found a public high school called Cornerstone Academy for Social Action.

"Before I started public school, I was dean of students at the High School of Arts and Technology. And my job was to monitor for metal detectors as black and Latino children entered school," Bowman told WICZ. "This is what the school-to-prison pipeline looks like: when children are treated as if they are already incarcerated."

He said during that time he said he discovered that Engel was "incredibly absent and disconnected in most of the district."

Engel has been attacked for spending more time at his home in Potomac, Maryland, than at his apartment in the Bronx.

It has earned the support of the nation's most visible progressives.

Representative Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, Senators Bernie Sanders and Elizabeth Warren have supported Bowman's career against Engel, along with the Editorial Board of the New York Times.

Engel, meanwhile, has earned the endorsement of majority Whip James Clyburn of South Carolina, the third Democrat in the house, as well as the chairman of the House Intelligence Committee, Adam Schiff of California, and his fellow New York representative Hakeem Jeffries, who chairs the Democratic House Caucus, as well as 2016 presidential contender Hillary Clinton. It has also maintained the backing of the political arm of the Black Caucus of Congress.

Support the "Defund The Police" movement.

"We need to disburse the police because we need to demilitarize our police," Bowman recently told Democracy Now. "We need to stop sending federal military equipment to local police departments. And we must focus on accountability and transparency. "We need to end federally qualified immunity, where the police can violate a person's civil rights with impunity, which we have seen happen over and over again."

He added that divestments from police departments must be spent on community health and development.

"The cops have literally kicked me out," Bowman told CNN last week. "And it happens to people of color, particularly black men, several times in their lives as well. And I've had police officers throw me against the wall and scrape my face on the ground and hit me on the back with a night stick and things like that, and that happened when I was 11 years old. "

Both candidates have adopted new progressive left policies, but Bowman calls Engel for his record, corporate donors.

Both top candidates have accepted the Green New Deal and Medicare for All. Both call for increased funding for public education and housing and comprehensive immigration reform. But Bowman called Engel to vote for the Iraq war, "deregulate Wall Street" and "build more jails." Bowman's campaign website says that less than 1 percent of Engel's donations in 2018 came from "small dollar donors," while Bowman said he has not accepted a penny of PAC corporate money.