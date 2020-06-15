Why a second Covid-19 shutdown could be worse than the first and how to prevent it

"We are going to have to face the harsh reality in some states that we may need to close again," said Dr. Jonathan Reiner, a professor at the George Washington University School of Medicine.

And the second wave of state closings could be more damaging than the first.

"Due to the fatigue of quarantine, due to the economic effects of quarantine, another round of closings could have even greater effects on companies that may be on the verge of failing to remain solvent," said Dr. Christopher Murray, director from high school. for Health Metrics and Assessment at the University of Washington.

The economic cost of a round of closings has been staggering. More than 44 million people in the United States have applied for initial unemployment benefits since mid-March.

But the pandemic is far from over. More than 115,000 Americans have died from the coronavirus, and hundreds more die from the virus every day.

"Covid is not going on a summer vacation," said Dr. William Schaffner, an infectious disease expert and professor at Vanderbilt University Medical Center.

"It's actually having new opportunities to spread."

Murray said the "biggest and most difficult option" states could face in the coming months is to manage a potential second shutdown.

And the consequences of another shutdown would be broad, said United States Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin.

"We cannot shut down the economy again," Mnuchin told CNBC. "I think we've learned that if you shut down the economy, you're going to create more damage. And not just financial damage, but … medical problems and everything else that is put on hold."

But the federal government has not been in control of closings and reopens. Those have been at the discretion of each state.

"If he runs out of hospital beds and runs out of ICU beds … (the states) would have to close," Reiner said.

It has happened before

Second closings are not only possible: they have already happened in some parts of the world during this pandemic.

Hong Kong and Singapore seemed to have the coronavirus under control and began easing the restrictions, only to have major resurgences that led to stricter rules.

Japan's second largest island, Hokkaido, also closed to control the spread of the coronavirus. "But they opened too fast," Reiner said, leading to a return of Covid-19.

"They went out again. And that's how they extinguished the virus."

How Americans Can Avoid Another Round of Stops

Although states try to revive the economy, the fate of this pandemic largely depends on individuals.

"People must observe security guidelines," said White House economic adviser Larry Kudlow.

"Social distancing must be observed. Face linings must be observed in key places."

Wearing a face mask is essential to slow the spread of the coronavirus because of how easy it is to infect others, even without any symptoms.

"We have to take steps now to avoid a closure in the future," said Lina Hidalgo, the head of government in Harris County, Texas, the third most populous county in the United States.

Like many parts of the country, Harris County has seen a spike in Covid-19 hospitalizations since Memorial Day weekend.

"That just keeps growing," said Hidalgo on Friday.

Dr. Anthony Fauci, director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, said that "the best thing to do is avoid crowded areas."

"But if you're not going to do that," he said, "please wear a mask."