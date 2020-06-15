Why a second Covid-19 shutdown could be worse than the first and how to prevent it

"We are going to have to face the harsh reality in some states that we may need to close again," said Dr. Jonathan Reiner, a professor at the George Washington University School of Medicine.
"Due to the fatigue of quarantine, due to the economic effects of quarantine, another round of closings could have even greater effects on companies that may be on the verge of failing to remain solvent," said Dr. Christopher Murray, director from high school. for Health Metrics and Assessment at the University of Washington.
"Covid is not going on a summer vacation," said Dr. William Schaffner, an infectious disease expert and professor at Vanderbilt University Medical Center.
"It's actually having new opportunities to spread."
Murray said the "biggest and most difficult option" states could face in the coming months is to manage a potential second shutdown.
And the consequences of another shutdown would be broad, said United States Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin.
But the federal government has not been in control of closings and reopens. Those have been at the discretion of each state.
"If he runs out of hospital beds and runs out of ICU beds … (the states) would have to close," Reiner said.
It has happened before
Second closings are not only possible: they have already happened in some parts of the world during this pandemic.
Japan's second largest island, Hokkaido, also closed to control the spread of the coronavirus. "But they opened too fast," Reiner said, leading to a return of Covid-19.
"They went out again. And that's how they extinguished the virus."
How Americans Can Avoid Another Round of Stops
Although states try to revive the economy, the fate of this pandemic largely depends on individuals.
"People must observe security guidelines," said White House economic adviser Larry Kudlow.
"Social distancing must be observed. Face linings must be observed in key places."
"That just keeps growing," said Hidalgo on Friday.
Dr. Anthony Fauci, director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, said that "the best thing to do is avoid crowded areas."
"But if you're not going to do that," he said, "please wear a mask."
