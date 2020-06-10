Why a wellness routine is your top priority amid protests and the pandemic, and how to start

It is one more reason to make sure that we are taking the best care possible to strengthen ourselves against the disease. But while living a healthy life may be a desired goal, how to achieve it is another story.

Even if you are someone whose healthy habits were honed to perfection in the days before the pandemic, you may find it difficult to engage in even the most basic personal care on these increasingly unpredictable days.

That's where a wellness routine can come in handy.

I'm not talking about a spa escape once in a while or even regular massages or chef-prepared meals (although that may all sound very good). I'm talking about creating your own personalized routine that will benefit you physically and emotionally, one that simply requires regular commitment to yourself.

Creating a wellness routine allows you to change your diet culture and adopt healthy habits that are easily adapted to your daily lifestyle. Plus, having a routine allows you to focus on your health goals by creating structure and organization, which can be particularly beneficial when things seem to be out of your control, such as life during an unprecedented pandemic and simultaneous tailored turmoil. that people fight against social injustice.

In fact, predictable routines or ritual behavior "were developed as a way to induce calm and control stress caused by unpredictability and uncontrollability, increasing our belief that we are in control of a situation that would otherwise be out of our hands, "according to researchers at Tel Aviv University

"We need an internal structure because our external lives have become totally unstructured, and that triggers anxiety and stress," said Robin Foroutan, a New York-based integrative medicine dietitian and spokesperson for the Academy of Nutrition and Dietetics.

"At first, we thought this would be a little break; a couple of short weeks, and then we would resume life as we knew it. Now we know that probably won't be the case. We don't." I don't know how long this will last, but we can find ways to stay firm and structured inside amidst the chaos outside. "

Engaging in a wellness routine with a focus on good nutrition, exercise, sleep, and stress management can improve our health and wellness and strengthen our immunity at a time when we need it most.

And while social obligations, travel, and other commitments generally make it difficult to start new habits, being trapped at home without these distractions provides an opportune time to start creating a wellness routine that is accessible, doesn't require a lot of money, and is something you can count on during this uncertain time, and also in the future.

How to create a wellness routine

Health experts say it's important to create a manageable routine that you can follow as part of a lifestyle, not something too ambitious that you can't maintain. One way to do this is to start small and build on it, as you feel comfortable.

Here are some tips to get you started on creating your personal wellness routine.

Establish regular times for sleeping, eating, and exercising.

"Most people feel better when they go to bed and get up at regular times, eat regular meals and snacks, and do a consistent dose of exercise," said Marysa Cardwell, a registered dietitian, nutrition therapist and certified personal trainer with based in Salt Lake City. Utah

For sleeping: Each person's sleep schedule is different, and that's fine as long as it sticks to their natural circadian rhythms, experts say. That means going to sleep when the sun goes down (or a little later) and waking up when the sun rises (or a little later, depending on your individual needs).

The goal of seven to nine hours of sleep is key, as it helps "reduce cortisol, the stress hormone and adrenal load," Cardwell said.

Getting enough sleep also bodes well for engaging in other healthy behaviors: By going to bed at a reasonable time, you will be less likely to eat at night or eat meaninglessly in front of the TV, and you are more likely to wake up getting up early and doing exercise, Cardwell explained.

To eat: Cardwell advised setting regular meal times and taking a conscious meal break, but Cardwell advised that actually eating is up to you. "Some do well on three meals a day with a snack; others prefer three smaller meals and three snacks."

Regardless of the pattern you choose, try to eat at least every four hours, which prevents blood sugar from falling apart and can lead to overeating. For example, if you are eating three meals and a snack, you can choose to have breakfast at 8 a.m., lunch at 12 p.m., a snack at 4 p.m. and dinner at 7 p.m.

Breathing deeply, enjoying the wonderful smells of the food you are about to eat, and chewing very well can help make food a healthy ritual, Foroutan explained.

Plus, dinner time can become a daily social ritual by sharing food with family or friends, said Jen Scheinman, a Denver-based registered dietitian nutritionist and owner of Jen Scheinman Nutrition, a virtual nutrition training practice. "Even a Zoom dinner with a friend on your own can help you feel connected."

To be in shape: Choose a time that you are most likely to stay. That could mean taking a morning walk before the day starts, or scheduling your favorite exercise class on your calendar so you don't forget.

"I closed my day with a run or yoga around 5:30 p.m., that's the last thing I do for the day. The more you can do a routine, the less you have to think about it," Scheinman said.

Plan your diet, fitness and sleep.

Planning what you will eat and how you will exercise means that you are more likely to do what you intend to do, which will ultimately help you achieve your health goals. For example, planning meals in advance means you will be less likely to seek quick sugary snacks when you run out of energy. It also helps limit shopping trips.

"Planning ahead for your meals not only helps reduce the number of times you go to the grocery store, but can also help reduce food waste and ensure you have meals that were intentionally chosen to meet your nutritional goals. , "said Denver-based registered dietitian nutritionist Kelli McGrane.

For food: Eating a nutrient-dense breakfast sets the stage for other healthy decisions throughout the day.

Choose protein-rich breakfasts like egg whites, cottage cheese, or smoked salmon on a bagel; Greek yogurt, low-fat milk shakes, high-fiber cereal with milk, or peanut butter on whole wheat toast.

Scheinman recommended preparing breakfast foods ahead of time, such as making oatmeal overnight with milk. "It makes the breakfast routine less daunting."

For lunch and dinner, Cardwell encouraged a fist-sized serving of protein, such as fish, chicken, or beans; a handful of carbohydrates like whole wheat pasta or brown rice; and half a plate of vegetables. This will help meet your needs for micronutrients as well as fiber. Use fats sparingly, as a seasoning, to make your food taste better, but limit fried foods and saturated fats, Cardwell advised.

For snacks, choose protein and carbohydrate combinations, such as cheese with crackers, sliced ​​fruit with peanut butter, nuts and seeds with dried fruit, or Greek yogurt. Combining protein with carbohydrates "helps keep your blood sugar level stable and helps you stay full longer," Cardwell said.

Scheinman recommended using weekends for batch cooking, like making chili or soups, which you can freeze for later in the week. Washing and chopping vegetables and fruits over the weekend can also save you time during the week.

To be in shape: Choose a physical activity that inspires you, and is doable. There are many fitness apps that offer free online Zoom exercises and classes, so you can use this time as an opportunity to try something new. Cardwell recommended aiming for at least 30 minutes a day, if possible.

If you're looking for a simple cardio workout at home, MaryAnn Browning, founder and CEO of Browningsfitness in New York, recommended jumps, high knees, butt kicks, burpees, and change jumps, during which you'll jump to spin 180 degrees and then again, for 15 seconds each. Then repeat the circuit five to 10 times, depending on what you can handle.

For home exercise essentials, Browning recommended getting a set of yellow, green, and red resistance bands, which can be used for back, bicep, tricep, shoulder, and leg work. He also recommended looped bands to encircle the calves or thighs, which strengthen the buttocks and can help prevent knee and back injuries.

If you want to train with weights but don't have equipment, anything that gives you muscle tension will be beneficial, like water jugs, books, or even your children. "I use my kids; I'll make boards and make them sit on me … or I'll do leg presses while I let them make planes," Cardwell said.

And don't forget to keep moving throughout the day. Tracking apps like Lose It! They are a good way to see how normal daily activities can count towards our daily fitness goals.

"Dancing with your kids or partner, yard work, house projects, sex, and housekeeping are traceable activities. Doing these activities with extra intention and vigor counts for a healthy lifestyle," said Cardwell, who He is also a contributing dietitian for Lose It!

For sleeping: Engage in a bedtime routine where you can calm down and prepare for sleep. "Turn off electronic devices, including TVs, iPads and cell phones, one hour before bed," Scheinman said. This helps reduce exposure to blue light, which "the brain perceives as daylight, so your brain is not receiving the signal that it is night and melatonin is not produced."

The disconnect also prevents you from checking one more email or scrolling through social media while in bed, which can be stimulating and interfere with sleep, Scheinman explained.

Other tips for a successful wellness routine: a morning ritual and self-care

Most experts recommend participating in a morning ritual that brings you pleasure. "Starting the day with the same routine every morning can bring stability and peace of mind to the rest of the day. You are starting from a firmer, more positive place, rather than waking up; grabbing the phone and checking the news and stressing yourself out." Foroutan said.

"The morning is a good time to start integrating things you didn't have time for before, like taking the dog for a longer walk in the morning, making a nice cup of coffee to sit and enjoy, or practicing meditation," Scheinman added.

"Set the day off with a healthy intention, with a sense of comfort … I know this is what I do," Scheinman said.

Foroutan enjoys waking up and writing three things for which she is grateful. "Starting the day with a thought about gratitude can be really central. Writing it down does something extra: it solidifies thought and intention. Not every day is good, but there is something good in every day. Even if it's a small thing it gives you a sense of gratitude, that's really critical and can help change your perspective. "

Stretching your body after waking up or saluting the sun can help your blood flow and your body move in the morning.

It is also important to prioritize self-care. "Make painkillers as enjoyable activities non-negotiable right now," Cardwell said. This may include knitting, taking an extra long shower or bath, reading, having tea, enjoying a glass of wine, or calling family members. Even better, schedule these stress relievers on your day as well as meals and other obligations.

"We are taking stock of what is important … and (our) health is important. Doing these things now can help you cope with the stress of now," Cardwell said.

It can also keep you healthy and feel good in the future too. It is a gift of life in quarantine if there ever is one.