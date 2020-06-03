Why Amanza Planned Mary’s 2nd Bachelorette Party

Sell ​​Sunset: Amanza clears the air and says he planned Mary Fitzgerald's second bachelorette party, but explains his reasoning behind it.

From the moment Amanza Smith enters the Sell ​​Sunset And the Oppenheim Group, many viewers know that she is a strong woman and will not let anyone bother her or her best friends. When Mary Fitzgerald confronted her former best friend, Christine Quinn, about her second secret bachelorette party, she said it was an impromptu event. Now Amanza clears the air and says she planned the party and had genuine reasons to celebrate.

After the first bachelorette party, Mary, Chrishell and Amanza planned to have another party to really have fun because the first one got too tense and Amanza had to leave. Unfortunately, the photos in part two were leaked (via a mutual friend's Instagram), and blonde bombshell Christine felt betrayed and angry that she was excluded. She interrupted the bride-to-be for having a secret party and being disrespectful to other girls. Although Mary claimed it was an unplanned event, viewers clearly saw Amanza, Chrishell, and Mary talk about it at the beginning of episode 8.

Amanza spoke to Quick and revealed that he had every reason to organize the other secret party even though his co-stars first said it was a spontaneous idea. She said, "I absolutely planned, 100 percent, and even texted, and I think it reads something like 'If you're getting this text, it's because you're not a drama, and I'd like to welcome you to my home for a little bachelorette party for Mary. " She further explained: "I had to leave his first bachelorette party because my son was bitten by a poisonous spider that day. So I missed most of the party, that's one (reason). And then two, Mary's sister couldn't join ( the first party) ".

In addition, she claims that Maya Vander was pregnant at the time and was visiting her husband in Miami, so she couldn't have come and enjoyed the pole dance party or drinking alcohol. Christine was traveling to Costa Rica and could not have appeared. There is, of course, the constant fight with Heather Rae Young, so there was no point in inviting her. Davina would not have come if her group had not come. The party was an intimate event with only 7 or 8 girls as guests in Amanza's house. The real estate agent wanted the party to be enjoyable and drama-free, and apparently the girls who weren't invited are too dramatic. Also, he didn't have a budget drawn to welcome more than a couple of people.

Well, now that Amanza has told his side of the story, we don't think he was wrong. She had genuine reasons to have another party and not invite specific people. However, Amanza feels terrible because her best friend, Mary, had to have a heated argument with Christine just a few days before her wedding when she was already stressed out about her wedding location. Mary, Chrishell and Jason are really lucky to have Amanza in their lives.

Sell ​​Sunset Season 2 is available to stream on Netflix.

