



Due to the COVID-19 pandemic causing stops, animals in captivity spend a lot of time alone. Fortunately, aquariums and zoos are making some efforts to help ease their boredom by giving them their own little excursions. And yes, it is as adorable as it sounds. Zoos and aquariums take animal residents on excursions within the facility. When the coronavirus pandemic hits, many companies have been forced to temporarily shut down to help stop the spread of the virus. One of those businesses is zoos and aquariums. And while closing shopping malls and restaurants is generally easy, zoos are a different business in that they have real animals that live in captivity. So how come zoo keepers keep these animals from getting bored of their minds? Well, by giving them little walks on the premises, of course. Because of this, sloths can now relax around dolphins in Texas, beluga whales can have penguin-watching contests in Chicago, rescue cubs can get an intimate glimpse of the deep sea in Georgia without taking chances, and gorillas They can discover how irritable flames can be, among many others. And yes, they are as adorable as they seem and break the monotony of the life of these animals as much as they delight people who can see their moments photographed on social networks. "These experiences could be enriching for animals by exposing them to unique objects, smells, sounds, etc. Zoos often focus on providing enrichment to animals to prevent boredom, reduce stereotypical behavior, and increase cognitive stimulation," he said. Josh Plotnik, Animal Behavior Expert at Hunter College in New York City,.

According to Plotnik, these trips can offer a dose of entertainment for animal residents, especially those who are generally friendly and curious. It also gives them the opportunity to interact with other species without putting themselves in danger.

Of course, not all animal species love an adventure, as some might be "neophobic". However, a good walk around the place can be good for the mind and well-being of animals, especially now that they have no visitors. Asian elephant threesome at the Oregon Zoo. I, cacophony; CC BY-SA 3.0. [TagsToTranslate] animals



