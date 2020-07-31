Why are black women more likely to have fibroids than any other racial group?

"It was like she was four months pregnant," the 23-year-old told CNN.

She had also experienced heavy menstrual bleeding for years, and her periods sometimes lasted up to 10 days.

"He wore double pads and changed almost hourly," Odili said.

The writer, from Nigeria, would also double with acute stomach pains.

"I didn't know what was going on, so I started taking pain relievers and contraceptives to stop the bleeding."

It was on one of his many visits to the doctor that a scan revealed the swelling and his other symptoms were caused by fibroids.

Fibroids or uterine fibroids are noncancerous growths that develop in or around the uterus.

Growths are made of fibrous and muscular tissue and have different effects on women. Some of the symptoms include frequent urination, heavy and painful periods, stomach pain and pain during sexual intercourse.

Debilitating symptoms

Although any woman of reproductive age can develop fibroids, black and African women are more likely to have fibroids than any racial group, according to doctors.

A report from the National Center for Biotechnology Information found that black women are three times more likely to develop fibroids than white women, and less likely to have small fibroids compared to their counterparts.

In 2014, Tanika Gray Valbrun, a Jamaican reporter based in the United States, drafted legislation in the state of Georgia to declare July as Fibroid Awareness Month in the United States.

Valbrun told CNN that when she was 15 years old, she began experiencing painful and heavy menstrual periods.

"Eventually, I was diagnosed with fibroids in 2001, I was 23 years old," he said.

Now 42, he said the fight for a month of awareness raising was showing the world that fibroids are as important as other medical conditions.

Too many black and African women suffer silently with their symptoms, she says, making it difficult to share knowledge about their effects.

Valbrun added that despite the large number of women having to deal with excruciating pain and other debilitating symptoms, fibroids are not listed on the website of major health organizations such as the World Health Organization (WHO).

The WHO has extensively listed and researched other health issues and conditions that affect women, such as female genital mutilation, cancer, and infertility.

"I just don't get it, for example, if so many black women have fibroids, why aren't more people talking about it? Why aren't there as many walks and campaigns as there are for other medical conditions?" she said.

CNN contacted WHO for comment, but did not receive an immediate response prior to publication.

& # 39; Unbearable pain & # 39;

Dr. Ugochukwu Ekwunife, a consulting obstetrician and gynecologist at Lagoon Hospital in Lagos, Nigeria, says the exact cause of fibroids is unknown, but they have been linked to the hormone estrogen.

Estrogen is the female reproductive hormone produced by the ovaries, it is responsible for the development of the female reproductive system, he said.

"Fibroids are common with women in the reproductive age group, that is, 16 to 50 years old. Women in this age group have their estrogen levels at their maximum, making them more likely to have fibroids." Dr. Ekwunife told CNN.

Audrey Mutare says she has been battling fibroid pain since her teens.

"I had all the symptoms growing up, heavy bleeding and excruciating pain. With each cycle, I got very sick. But I never imagined fibroids, I just thought it was normal for African women to have menstrual pain," she explained.

Fibroids can also cause complications with pregnancy and childbirth, as those located in the inner lining of the uterus can distort babies' growth, according to Dr. Ekwunife.

Mutare had a miscarriage in 2014.

"I went to a gynecologist and he told me & # 39; you are nine weeks pregnant but you have these giant fibroids & # 39 ;.

"I was so petrified because I didn't know what that meant for my pregnancy," Mutare told CNN.

A week after the visit to the doctor, the 33-year-old Zimbabwean lost her pregnancy.

In 2015, Mutare had another miscarriage, forcing her to consider fibroid embolization, a non-invasive procedure used to shrink fibroid tumors. "I was very hopeful, but when I lost another baby, I knew I had to do the embolization. For someone who loves the idea of ​​family, I was very scared," she said.

After the embolization, Mutare discovered that she was pregnant again, and her gynecologist subjected her to strict supervision.

According to her, she was confined to bed during an important part of her pregnancy as a safety measure to avoid complications, "my baby was born so small that it was evident that the fibroids competed with her for the blood supply," she explained.

Stigma of the period

Nana Konamah, a Ghanaian businesswoman and wellness activist also suffered a miscarriage after being diagnosed with fibroids. She has been raising awareness throughout the month of July about the condition.

Through her website and social media pages, she is discussing the stigma of the period and the need to address intense and painful menstruation with medical experts and women living with fibroids.

In 2019, Konamah made a documentary about fibroids and their implications with her friend, Jessica Nabongo.

"I had a myomectomy in July 2019. It was a roller coaster of emotions and I was mad at my body because I felt like I had been betrayed," said Konamah.

A myomectomy is the surgical removal of fibroids. They can also be removed through a hysterectomy (removal of the uterus), said Dr. Ekwunife.

"There is a possibility of recurrence even when fibroids are removed, which is why some women opt for hysterectomies. Removing the uterus eliminates any possibility of fibroids considering that they grow in or around it," she explained.

She added that for women who are not interested in surgery, there are medical ways to control symptoms.

"There are some medications that can be given to reduce the amount of blood flow during periods. There are certain injections that can reduce the size of fibroids and pain relievers. All of these methods have their side effects and need to be reported to the patient, "he said.

Konamah echoed Valbrun's sentiments that more research on fibroids is needed, particularly in Africa, where women are unlikely to express themselves.

Valbrun now runs an organization, the White Dress Project, where she gathers support and promotes awareness in the United States and South Africa through education and advocacy.

"It's called the White Dress Project because we use white as a symbol of hope. When you have fibroids you don't feel comfortable wearing white because of heavy bleeding. I wanted to turn the negative into a positive and use it as a symbol of hope," he said.