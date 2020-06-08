Why are brands like Oreo cutting back on flamboyant flavors right now?

When the stay-at-home orders went into effect this spring, Mondelez ( MDLZ ) , General mills ( S.I.G ) , PepsiCo ( ENERGY ) , J.M. Smucker ( SJM ) , Campbell ( CPB ) , Coke ( CCEP ) and others saw a massive increase in demand for some products. To help achieve that increase, they accelerated production lines on their most popular items, and that meant reducing additional offerings. That translates to fewer varieties of Jif peanut butter, Oreo cookies, and Frito-Lay chips in the store.

The reason behind the move: Manufacturing plants for major food companies generally have to pause their production lines to change product and packaging when they switch from making one variety of cereals, for example, to another.

"It takes significant time to change the lines," Jonathon Nudi, president of General Mill's North American retail sales group, said during a conference call with analysts in March. He added that making fewer products is a way to simplify the supply chain.

Accelerating the production process has become especially critical at a time when more people eat at home and the demand for certain food products is increasing.

"The less complexity there is (in the supply chain), the greater the chances of success," Coca-Cola CEO James Quincey said during an April call with members of the media. He added that during the early days of the pandemic, "focusing on the biggest brands," such as Coca-Cola, Coca-Cola Zero, Simply and Minute Maid, was a benefit to consumers.

With smaller product portfolios, companies can also reduce their advertising, distribution and sales efforts, focusing funds and energy on fewer items.

The change marks a change in thinking prior to the pandemic. Large food companies generally try to capitalize on a food trend by adding a new variety to an existing brand: think of gluten-free or protein-packed versions of traditional cereal, or spice it up with pumpkin.

Before the pandemic, that complexity in the supply chain It was worth it for food manufacturers to move into new and fast-growing categories. But now, it makes more sense to focus on the items that people buy the most: comfort foods, staples, and simple flavors.

Less variety, simpler flavors

For Mondelez, that means making fewer varieties of his most popular brands, like Oreo.

"Some of the flavors of innovation that we have in our portfolio … we have chosen to postpone or cancel to allow us to make sure that, from the point of view of production and the point of view of execution, we can continue to deliver to consumers what they know and love, "said Glen Walter, president of North America for Mondelez. Overall, the variety of Oreos available is "not as robust today as it would have been before the pandemic," he said.

Regular Oreo has seen "the biggest rebound," said Walter. Demand for chocolate-covered Oreo Thins and Oreos has also grown, he said.

General Mills, which makes Cheerios cereal and Progresso soups, follows a similar tactic.

"If you think about our Progresso Soup portfolio, we have almost 90 (varieties), and within them we probably have several varieties of Chicken Noodle," Kelsey Roemhildt, the company's corporate communications manager, explained in an email. "Right now, our consumers and our retailers probably don't need flavor variations, so we are minimizing the variety we are making."

And PepsiCo's Frito-Lay has also narrowed the options in its chip portfolio.

"We started streamlining our portfolio in early March, when we saw demand rise to unprecedented levels," Frito-Lay director of customer service Mike Del Pozzo said in an emailed statement. "To keep products in stock at the rate they were selling and to bring more products to market faster, we reduced the assortment of our core brands."

The vast majority of items that Frito-Lay stopped producing, such as Lay's lightly salted potato chips and Cheetos Crunchy Xxtra Flamin & # 39; chips, are in production again, he added. But some are not yet available, such as Tostitos Multigrain Scoops tortilla chips.

J.M. Smucker has temporarily cut production of some of its Jif peanut butter varieties, such as the Reduced Fat, Omega 3 and Simply versions of the product. The same goes for the Uncrustables versions of Hazelnut, Honey, Peanut Butter and Reduced Sugar. a line of sandwiches and frozen pockets – and jams and jellies apart from strawberry, grape, blackberry, raspberry and orange jam. The changes allowed Smucker to increase production of its most popular items, such as some of its Jif peanut butter products.

"We are pleased with our efforts to replenish inventory in our portfolio," the company said in an emailed statement, "and we are gradually returning to normal production levels."

Campbell also stopped producing certain varieties during the pandemic as demand for their soups and other products increased. "It accomplished the goal of increasing capacity in the short term," CEO Mark Clouse said during a recent analyst call. But, he added, "it is not the correct answer in the long term."

Bouncing

Companies probably They will soon be producing their full product portfolio again, said David Driscoll, an analyst who covers packaged foods at DD Research.

By December, "consumers will be looking for some new products in the supermarket," he said, adding that it probably means that large food companies will launch new products in the second half of the year to meet demand.

Major companies informed Morton Williams, a New York-based supermarket chain, of a limited variety of products in March, said Steve Schwartz, director of sales and marketing for the supermarket.

But some customers were disappointed when they didn't find the items they were looking for, he noted.

"I hope everyone can rerun a full-line operation," said Schwartz. "We build a lot of what we do by having variety."

The largest supermarkets had similar experiences.

"In the first weeks of the pandemic, we worked with suppliers to prioritize the most productive (varieties) to help maximize production of high-demand items and move product to shelves more quickly." Walmart ( WMT ) he said in an email statement. "We are working with suppliers to gradually increase the variety."

However, not everyone sees a rapid return to normality.