Why are China and India fighting over an inhospitable swath of the Himalayas?

At least 20 Indian soldiers were killed in a bloody fight with Chinese troops on Monday in the Galwan Valley, near Aksai Chin, an area controlled by China but claimed by both countries. It is unclear whether or how many Chinese soldiers died. Both sides have accused the other of overstepping the de facto border, the Current Control Line (LAC) that runs the length of the western sector of the valley. However, the details of the encounter remain unclear and may never be completely clear.

The two nuclear-armed neighbors are now attempting a rapid reduction in tensions, even as some Jingoist and Hawkish voices in both countries demand greater challenge and aggression. For its part, China had already moved large numbers of troops and weapons to the region, while India would also have reinforced its position, although New Delhi has expressed less its opinion on its military strength there.

Aksai Chin, The disputed area is claimed as part of Xinjiang by China and Ladakh by India. It is cold and inhospitable, covered in snow with temperatures around zero, even in summer. Located high in the Himalayas, the average altitude is 14,000 feet (4,200 meters), almost twice the height where altitude sickness begins, meaning that any human in the area must undergo tedious and gradual acclimatization or suffer headaches, nausea and fatigue.

The altitude and freezing temperatures may have contributed to Monday's death toll. The Indian army initially confirmed three casualties, but later said 17 additional soldiers "exposed to sub-zero temperatures in the high-altitude terrain have succumbed to their injuries."

In his book on the region, the British historian Neville Maxwell describes it as a "no man's land, where nothing grows and nobody lives". And yet, India and China went to war over it in 1962, leaving thousands dead on both sides, and between that month-long conflict and Monday's skirmish, the region saw numerous fights and small clashes between border guards and outraged statements from Beijing or New Delhi accuse the other of trying to cross the de facto border.

So why is area so important to both sides?

Disputed territory

The Current Line of Control, the poorly defined de facto border, grew out of the 1962 Sino-Indian border war, which was sparked by longstanding historical territorial disagreements.

As Maxwell writes in his book "The China War in India", sovereignty over the Aksai Chin region has always been somewhat confusing.

For much of the 19th century, the Himalayas was the focus of military and political rivalry between the three empires of Russia, Britain, and China, and all three claimed various parts of the region. Decolonization only brought with it more confusion and antipathy, particularly after Pakistan broke away from India in the wake of independence.

Aksai Chin is part of the great Kashmir, and after the bloody war between Pakistan and India in 1947 that resulted in the division of that region, the border between China and India was poorly defined.

India claims that the region is part of Ladakh, a remote and mountainous territory in the eastern valley of Kashmir, which was until last year part of the semi-autonomous state but controlled by the Jammu and Kashmir Indians, the most disputed part of the region. broad that ended in Indian control after the 1947 war with Pakistan.

"While India recognized the so-called 'McMahon Line'," a remnant of the British colonial era, analyst Larry Wortzel writes in a US military report, "China never formally accepted it, opting for the "frontiers of custom" that had existed between contiguous peoples during previous decades ".

This created an uncomfortable status quo that persists today, where neither side agrees on the border, both regularly accuse the other of overstepping it or trying to expand their territory, and it is easy to find excuses for the conflict.

Conflict catalyst

The genesis of the current crisis, according to Harsh V. Pant, professor of International Relations at King & # 39; s College, London, can be found in the reversal of India last year. the special status granted to Jammu and Kashmir, and the division of the ancient Indian state into two territories.

"Since then there have been concerns in China that India will make life in China more difficult in the future," Pant said. "(The region) connects China to Pakistan, where they have the economic corridor. They are concerned with the reversal of India (the special status) and how India is now looking at Ladakh strategically. They have also been concerned with infrastructure construction."

The last major crisis in the region, a month-long clash over the disputed territory of Doklam in 2017, was also related to infrastructure construction.

"Previously it used to be mainly on the Chinese side (which built infrastructure) but now India has also been increasing infrastructure along its side of the border," Pant added.

Any Indian expansion or significant fortification of its control over the region could threaten China's geostrategic goals in Central Asia, said Happymon Jacob, an associate professor at the Jawaharlal Nehru University Center for International Policy, Organization and Disarmament in Delhi.

"China has invested more than $ 60 billion (in the economic corridor) with Pakistan," he said, adding that this is a "crucial element" of President Xi Jinping's Belt and Road development and trade plan.

Last year, India completed a new all-weather highway that runs very close to the Current Control Line (LAC). The purpose of this road is to support troops along the border, allowing them to refuel by road from Daulat Beg Oldi, the highest airfield in the world. This would be of great help if India further strengthened its position or built military facilities on the border.

"Some signs suggest that China's recent advances are a response to the new path, which they perceive as a change in the status quo in LAC," said Aidan Milliff, political violence and South Asia expert at the Massachusetts Institute of Technology.

"The status quo is really tolerable for both countries, or at least their disgust at the status quo is not so much as to pay the cost of fixing it," he added. "It is not yet clear to me, as a general principle, whether these disputes begin as carefully calculated provocations or as missteps and misunderstandings."

There is no place for conflict

Despite all the concerns about possible troop movements on both sides, any conflict in the area would be exceptionally difficult.

The location of the last showdown, the Galwan Valley, is a relatively low plateau, where troops can move more easily. It was also the site of the dispute that started the 1962 war.

However, winter conditions, very cold with heavy snow, can make much of the area inaccessible, which means that the window for maneuvers is very thin. Even during the summer, when conditions are best, the altitude, climate and temperatures make everything more difficult, from simple maneuvers and supply runs, let alone full-blown military conflict.

"Operating above 4,000 meters, as the Indian Army and EPL well know, changes almost every aspect of the war," Milliff, the MIT expert, wrote in War on the Rocks earlier this month. "Soldiers take days to acclimatize to any altitude greater than 2,400 meters (slightly higher than Santa Fe, New Mexico), so the speed at which reinforcements arrive may be slower than the speed of their means of transport".

The risks of ascending too fast can be potentially serious, even for healthy young soldiers, including pulmonary and brain edema. "During the 1962 Sino-Indian border war, some Indian units skipped acclimatization and proceeded directly to extreme altitudes in Kashmir and Sikkim," writes Milliff. "Almost 15% of soldiers in rushed units developed high-altitude pulmonary edema, a leading cause of altitude-related death, which can progress from initial symptoms to death in as little as 12 hours, even for individuals healthy. "

Everything suffers at this altitude. Diesel engines have difficulty operating, helicopters have to cut their loads, and the amount of supplies needed to keep troops healthy is much greater. Even firing can be more difficult, as artillery and firearms require special sights to deal with thinner air.

"Even if altitude was not a factor, the terrain along the India-China border would further complicate military operations," Milliff said.

"The Himalayan plateau is not flat like the central front in Europe, nor can it necessarily be driven with tanks like deserts in Iraq or along the border between western India and southern Pakistan."

With the two armies healing their wounds and resuming de-escalation protocols, the focus will now turn to the leaders of Delhi and Beijing and whether they can prevent the current dispute from spiraling out of control into a difficult and costly conflict.