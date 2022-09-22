Online casinos have grown dramatically in recent times, and they now stand as one of the most popular and lucrative industries in the world. With new technology constantly improving and embedding seamlessly into society, the availability of and access to online casinos have never been greater. With innovation, change is inevitable, and online gambling is no different.

We have seen a huge increase in the variety of slot games, introducing vast themes and new games for the player. But unlike other industries, the old has not completely made way for the new. Classic casino games still remain a staple of any gambling website and have not just survived but thrived from the digitalization of gambling.

Now that you can play poker, roulette, and blackjack online, it has increased their popularity even more. With that in mind, here are three main reasons why:

Live Tables

It can be hard to replicate the same ambience and feeling of sitting at blackjack or poker tables, but online casinos have adapted. Most online casinos have live blackjack tables, which consist of you and other players interacting with a live dealer. The table is authentic, where real cards are used by trained dealers. There is a variety of tables to choose from when you play standard blackjack online or the new live variants, with different settings and dealers to suit your needs.

This effort to reserve authenticity has led to these classic games remaining as popular as they’ve always been in land-based casinos.

Simplicity

The most obvious and yet most effective reason for the increase in popularity of classic casino games is the ease of access players have. You can enter a digital casino with one click rather than driving or walking to your nearest land-based casino. Of course, with the successful digitization of gambling, an increase in users is almost a guarantee.

According to Zion Market Research, the online gambling industry is worth $61.5 billion and is forecasted to reach $114.4 billion in 2028.

Source: Unsplash

Promotions

The majority of online casinos offer bonuses and promotions to their users. This is most commonly used for new customers who are rewarded with a sign-up bonus when they register with a site. Many new slot machines use this concept to increase playability and the adaptation of this to classic games has also had the same outcome.

These additional incentives have led to the increased popularity of already popular classic games. Incorporating promotions into online gambling does not take away from the original but adds another benefit on top of it.

Source: Unsplash

The majority of people prefer a sedentary lifestyle, remote working numbers are increasing, and online engagements are more prevalent. With this, online casinos have flourished but this isn’t always the case for every industry. Adapting to change does not always guarantee success, a balance must be found. Centering online casinos around classic games like poker, blackjack, and roulette is one of the main reasons they have achieved success.

Online casinos will continue to grow and improve as the years pass. They will innovate and adapt but their classic core games will never change