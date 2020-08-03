Why are foreign wives in South Korea vulnerable to domestic violence?

She was 29 and her future husband was in his 50s, court documents show. She only spoke Vietnamese, he spoke Korean.

Despite the communication barrier, the union kept going. On November 4, 2018, a day after they met, they married in front of their family in Vietnam.

Seven months later, Trinh, a name that CNN has chosen to use since her real name has been removed by South Korean law, moved to South Korea to be with her husband, named Shin. Three months after that, she was dead.

Trinh is one of thousands of Vietnamese women who marry South Korean men through couples who establish girlfriends with boyfriends, a service that is not only encouraged in South Korea, but is even subsidized by local authorities.

Some couples have successful and happy marriages. But many foreign brides who meet men in this way, officially classified as migrants through marriage, have become victims of discrimination, domestic violence, and even murder by their husbands.

Statistics paint a bleak picture. More than 42% of foreign wives reported experiencing domestic violence, including physical, verbal, sexual, and financial abuse, in a 2017 survey by the National Commission on Human Rights. In comparison, about 29% of South Korean women surveyed by the country's Ministry of Gender Equality and Family last year said they were victims of domestic violence, again including a variety of forms of abuse.

Experts say the discriminatory rules, along with sexism and racism in society, are to blame, and they are pushing for institutional changes to keep foreign brides safe.

Communication problems

From the beginning, Trinh and Shin had difficulty communicating.

After her wedding, Shin returned to South Korea, court documents show. They lived apart for months, and although they kept in touch via a messaging app, they fought frequently as Trinh often requested additional financial support.

Finally, on August 16, 2019, Trinh arrived in South Korea. She moved to the city of Yangju in Gyeonggi province, which surrounds the capital Seoul, to live with her husband. Court documents do not specify why there was a delay in their arrival in South Korea, although a couple must meet specific criteria to obtain a spouse visa, including satisfying an income threshold.

However, the discussion continued, court records show. They often disagreed, due to their language barrier, the difference in how they liked to live, and financial problems.

Three months later, on November 16, Trinh told Shin that he was going to live with a relative in another city. Shin tried to stop her, so he took a knife from the kitchen and cut her right thigh, court records show.

"The victim now returns to his homeland like a corpse."Judge Kang Dong-hyeok

According to court records, Shin took the knife and stabbed his wife about 10 times in the chest and stomach. After her death, Shin wrapped her body in plastic, put her and her and their belongings in her car, and drove to a persimmon orchard in Wanju County, North Jeolla Province, more than 200 kilometers ( 124 miles) from his home in Yangju.

There he buried her.

In April, Shin was sentenced to 15 years in prison for the murder of Trinh. Evidence presented at the trial included images from the crime scene, her international marriage contract, and the defendant's testimony.

"The defendant deserves a long prison term considering the pain the victim must have suffered, the bitter emotion that the victim had to end his life in a foreign country in this way, and sadness for the victim's grieving family he lost his beloved family member, "Judge Kang Dong-hyeok said during the sentence. "The victim now returns to his homeland like a corpse."

Foreign brides in South Korea

For decades, there has been a gender imbalance in rural South Korea. Young women often go to cities in search of work and marriage, while their male counterparts stay to care for their land and fulfill the Confucian expectation of caring for their aging parents.

In the 1980s, local governments began subsidizing private marriage brokers who could introduce singles to ethnic Korean women in China, paying brokers 4 to 6 million won (then around $ 3,800 to $ 5,700) per marriage. It was an attempt to tackle the aging population by encouraging men to find a wife and hopefully have children.

In the decades that followed, brides were no longer just ethnically Korean and began to come from more countries – the Philippines, Vietnam, and Cambodia.

An industry of transnational marriage brokers soon emerged. As of May, 380 matchmaking agencies were registered in South Korea, according to government statistics.

These days, more foreign brides in South Korea come from Vietnam than any other country. Most marry men in rural South Korea, where some provinces still offer subsidies: South Jeolla Province, for example, offers men over 35 who have never married before a 5 million subsidy of won ($ 4,190) for marrying a foreign wife and filing a marriage record.

In 2018, 16,608 Korean men and foreign women were married, with 6,338 from Vietnam, 3,671 from China and 1,560 from Thailand. In total, 28% of all marriages between a foreigner and a Korean person involved a South Korean man and a Vietnamese girlfriend.

Part of the reason why so many brides come from Vietnam is economic. According to CIA World Factbook, Vietnam's GDP per capita was $ 6,900 in 2017, that same year, that of South Korea was $ 39,500. Girlfriends are often young and hope for a better life. According to a government survey in 2017, the average age of marriage broker users was 43.6, while the average age of foreign brides was 25.2.

"The victim trusted the accused: he left Vietnam and began his life in South Korea."Judge Kang Dong-hyeok

Experts and officials disagree on how to classify this transnational trend. The United Nations Action for Cooperation against Trafficking in Persons says that Vietnamese women are trafficked to various countries, including South Korea, for "forced marriages".

But Lee Jin-hye, a Seoul-based Migrant Center Friends lawyer, said foreign brides choose to come to South Korea, even if the main reason is to send money back to their families instead of their own personal benefit. .

In Trinh's case, court documents indicated that she went to South Korea voluntarily. "The victim trusted the accused: he left Vietnam and began his life in South Korea," said Judge Kang.

What goes wrong

The South Korean government, and Southeast Asian countries, have long worried that the foreign bridal industry could lead to human trafficking and abuse.

In 2010, Cambodia temporarily banned its citizens from marrying South Koreans. Vietnamese authorities have also expressed concern with South Korea, according to local Vietnam media reports.

In South Korea, the rules have also been tightened: Since 2014, Korean citizens and their foreign spouses must demonstrate that they can communicate to obtain a visa. Applicants must demonstrate that the bride has at least basic Korean, or the couple can communicate in a third language. It is unclear how Trinh evaded this rule, despite communication problems with her husband. There is no evidence of the husband's Vietnamese ability.

In addition, South Korea announced plans last year to prevent men with abusive backgrounds from sponsoring a visa for a foreign girlfriend. That law will take effect in October.

But there are still institutional problems in South Korea that put foreign brides and their husbands in an unequal situation.

Under South Korean immigration laws, foreign brides need their husbands to continue sponsoring their visa every five years. "There are cases of husbands threatening to withdraw their guarantee if a wife wants the separation," said Lee, the lawyer. Women with a spouse visa can work in South Korea and may eventually become permanent residents.

If a husband is abusive, it is up to the wife to prove the abuse if she wants to continue living in South Korea without sponsorship. And if the couple divorces and has no children, the wife must return to their country of origin.

"These institutional conditions have the effect of strengthening the power of Korean spouses," said Heo Young-sook, director of the Korean Center for Human Rights of Migrant Women. "Even when there are problems, migrant women feel that they must keep their marriage unhappy because of these institutional problems."

In the 2017 National Human Rights Commission survey, the majority of foreign brides surveyed said they did not tell anyone about the domestic violence they had suffered. They said they were embarrassed, that they did not know who to tell, and that they did not expect anything to change in doing so.

What you need to change

Being a woman in South Korea is not easy.

The country ranks among the lowest in the OECD in the latest report of the Global Gender Gap by the World Economic Forum, in part due to unequal employment and political opportunities for women. In recent years, sex crime allegations against entertainment stars, politicians and sports coaches have sparked a lawsuit against what some see as a deeply patriarchal culture.

"Migrant women face multi-layered discrimination: it is often gender discrimination and racial discrimination, combined with institutional problems, that create problems."Heo Young-sook

Head of the Korean Migrant Women's Human Rights Center

According to Heo, life is even more difficult for foreign brides.

"Koreans often express a sense of inferiority to the West, even defining themselves as victims of racism, but they act superior to people in countries where economic conditions are not as high as Korea," he said.

"Migrant women face multi-layered discrimination: it is often gender discrimination and racial discrimination, combined with institutional problems, that create problems."

This can be developed in various ways. Migrants Center Friends' Lee says women often feel discriminated against by their own extended family: their mother-in-law might complain about their cooking, and some families exclude foreign brides from decision-making. Many wives do not get money to spend and have to ask for it, he added.

However, the tide is slowly turning. This year, Justice Party lawmaker Jang Hye-yong proposed a bill against discrimination that, if passed, would be the first for the country.

South Korea does not have a law that guarantees legal protection against discrimination for all citizens, including minorities and LGBT people. The proposed bill aims to protect people who face discrimination and gives the state the ability to resolve disputes and protect people. It is unclear when the bill will be voted on, although Parliament returned on July 17.

If passed, Jang believes the law could help migrant women, although the law does not specifically mention abuse against them. However, it prohibits indirect discrimination that causes physical or mental pain to a group or individual.

"If (the way migrant women are treated) is defined as discrimination and can be corrected, I believe that many migrant women in our society can live more safely and with more dignity."

Lee, the lawyer, does not believe that the bill is a quick solution for migrant women. Instead, he believes that the bill will help bring about social change, improving awareness of racial discrimination at work, school and home.

"I think it will discourage people from making hate speeches and encourage them to correct systematic discrimination. At least people will know what behavior and words are discriminatory and subject to punishment," he said.