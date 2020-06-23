Why are restaurant menus shortened?

IHOP used to have a 12 page menu. Now offering guests a 2-page disposable menu. The change "required many reductions," Brad Haley, director of marketing for IHOP, told CNN Business. IHOP held on to popular items that weren't too difficult to prepare. Lost complicated items that fewer guests ordered, and that could be replaced with something similar
An example: a Simple and Fit omelette made with egg whites and spinach. While the specific dish is It is no longer on the menu, customers can build their own omelette using the same ingredients. "We didn't miss any category of large menu, we just cut across the board," said Haley. A smaller menu makes it easier for IHOP to train new workers as it reopens. It also means less waste for franchise operators, who can throw away without using ingredients they buy for less popular menu items.
"I don't see us going back to the full 12-page menu," said Haley.
Reducing the menus could help. And, at least for now, customers don't seem to mind.
The problem with rising prices.
Restaurants already operate on very thin margins, making it difficult for them to absorb costs without making any changes.
An obvious way to deal with higher costs is to pass them on to customers through higher prices. But diners will not tolerate it.
"What restaurants really hate is adding fees and doing things that frustrate the customer," said Sean Kennedy, executive vice president of public affairs for the National Restaurant Association.
If customers see prices go up, they can turn to a competitor. Or maybe they just eat at home.
"There are a lot of options outside of restaurant meals," said Tim Powell, CEO of Foodservice IP, a food service consulting firm. "If you start raising prices, it means there is a good chance that demand or traffic will decrease."
Less is more
Reducing the menu is a better option. It enables restaurants to order ingredients in bulk and achieve better economies of scale. And because restaurants remove their less popular or more expensive items, the changes can affect a relatively small number of customers.
At Dave & Buster's, for example, "the 15 items we select generate a significant portion of our food revenue," explained CEO Jenkins.
And while some customers may miss seeing their favorite dish on the menu, others may be happy with the changes, or at least tolerate them.
At McDonald & # 39; s, the recently reduced menu has improved customer satisfaction scores "significantly," Mark Salebra, president of McDonald & # 39; s National Franchisee Leadership Alliance, said in a statement provided by a company spokesperson.
Also, some diners don't care much about variety right now.
"Denny's clients have been extremely understanding of the adjustments we've made," Dillon said, adding that "we've found that our guests appreciate the focus we've put on safety, cleanliness and sanitation that allows a slightly smaller menu. "
IHOP's Haley put it this way: "We are not seeing complaints from guests."