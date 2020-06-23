Why are restaurant menus shortened?

The industry has been hit hard by efforts to stop the spread of Covid-19. From March to May, sales of places to eat and drink were $ 94 billion below expected levels, according to a recent survey by the National Restaurant Association. Reopening will also be difficult. Thinner menus are a way to get rid of complexities and costs, and drive simpler or more popular items at a time when saving cash is crucial for restaurant operators.

Denny & # 39; s ( DENN ) He removed dishes like the Supreme Sizzlin 'Skillet, Choconana Pancakes, Sriracha Spicy Burger, Fit Slam and Slow Cooker Roast from his menu for dinner until fall. "When we became aware of the effects of the pandemic, we quickly mobilized to create a new, streamlined menu," said John Dillon, director of brand for Denny, in an emailed statement to CNN Business. Denny & # 39; s, who still has plenty of options, is serving items that "simplify operations and (are) easier for our team members to execute," he said.

IHOP used to have a 12 page menu. Now offering guests a 2-page disposable menu. The change "required many reductions," Brad Haley, director of marketing for IHOP, told CNN Business. IHOP held on to popular items that weren't too difficult to prepare. Lost complicated items that fewer guests ordered, and that could be replaced with something similar

An example: a Simple and Fit omelette made with egg whites and spinach. While the specific dish is It is no longer on the menu, customers can build their own omelette using the same ingredients. "We didn't miss any category of large menu, we just cut across the board," said Haley. A smaller menu makes it easier for IHOP to train new workers as it reopens. It also means less waste for franchise operators, who can throw away without using ingredients they buy for less popular menu items.

"I don't see us going back to the full 12-page menu," said Haley.

Dave and Buster & # 39; s ( TO PLAY ) It reduced its menu of 40 items to 15 offers, CEO Brian Jenkins said during a recent analyst call about the company's first-quarter financial results. "I don't expect us to go back to the 40-item menu," he said.

McDonald & # 39; s ( DCM ) "It moved to a limited menu in April," the company said in a statement to CNN Business, adding that "this decision helped simplify operations for our restaurant team and at the same time improve the experience for our customers."

The chain cut salads, bagels, yogurt parfaits and breakfast throughout the day during the crisis, the Wall Street Journal reported. The company is planning this summer to bring back a handful of discontinued items.

Restaurant operators are in a difficult situation. For months, their dining rooms were closed due to local orders for social distancing. Now, when many begin to reopen their doors, they face an uncertain territory. With unemployment so high, some people may decide that eating out is too expensive. Others may be afraid to go to restaurants, where they worry that they may get sick from staff or other customers. Even if diners are eager to go Outside, restaurants have to reduce their capacities and keep people separated enough to satisfy the rules of social distancing.

Meanwhile, its costs are increasing. Restaurant operators have to pay for personal protective equipment for workers, plenty of hand sanitizer, paper towels, contactless payment systems, and more. They may have to pay to redesign their dining rooms. And the cost of some ingredients, like meat, is very high.

Reducing the menus could help. And, at least for now, customers don't seem to mind.

The problem with rising prices.

Restaurants already operate on very thin margins, making it difficult for them to absorb costs without making any changes.

An obvious way to deal with higher costs is to pass them on to customers through higher prices. But diners will not tolerate it.

"What restaurants really hate is adding fees and doing things that frustrate the customer," said Sean Kennedy, executive vice president of public affairs for the National Restaurant Association.

If customers see prices go up, they can turn to a competitor. Or maybe they just eat at home.

"There are a lot of options outside of restaurant meals," said Tim Powell, CEO of Foodservice IP, a food service consulting firm. "If you start raising prices, it means there is a good chance that demand or traffic will decrease."

While some restaurants have begun adding Covid surcharges to bills, according to data from the Bureau of Labor Statistics, out-of-home food costs in the United States rose just 0.4% between April and May.

Less is more

Reducing the menu is a better option. It enables restaurants to order ingredients in bulk and achieve better economies of scale. And because restaurants remove their less popular or more expensive items, the changes can affect a relatively small number of customers.

At Dave & Buster's, for example, "the 15 items we select generate a significant portion of our food revenue," explained CEO Jenkins.

Even before the pandemic hit, restaurants sometimes cut their menus to cut costs or increase efficiency. "We tend to go in and out of those phases," said Powell, the food consultant. Last year, McDonald & # 39; s reduced its nightly menu and abandoned its artisan burgers to help speed up its service and make its menus less complex.

And while some customers may miss seeing their favorite dish on the menu, others may be happy with the changes, or at least tolerate them.

At McDonald & # 39; s, the recently reduced menu has improved customer satisfaction scores "significantly," Mark Salebra, president of McDonald & # 39; s National Franchisee Leadership Alliance, said in a statement provided by a company spokesperson.

Also, some diners don't care much about variety right now.

"Denny's clients have been extremely understanding of the adjustments we've made," Dillon said, adding that "we've found that our guests appreciate the focus we've put on safety, cleanliness and sanitation that allows a slightly smaller menu. "

IHOP's Haley put it this way: "We are not seeing complaints from guests."