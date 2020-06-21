Why are shots fired in New York?

It's safe to wear it again, Police Commissioner Dermot Shea announced a week ago, and New Yorkers heard: The city has seen dozens of shootings since then, many times the number in the same week a year ago.

The premature death figure includes the direct murder of Kenneth Singleton, 35, in eastern New York while washing his car Saturday morning and the death that night of another man, 36, in the East Village when a gun was fired at his waist. accident. Oh, and that triple murder in Brownsville.

Chicago, here we go.

We have warned for years that the New York Police anti-gun initiatives have more to do with discouraging people from carrying illegal weapons than catching everyone who does. The point is that the weapons that are hidden somewhere are much less likely to be used, they are not easy to reach in a moment of passion.

However, Shea felt compelled last week to announce what she admitted was a "seismic" change: the dissolution of the civilian-clad anti-crime units that were the last police officers to put their weapons away from the street. The approximately 600 officers were reassigned to the Detective Office, community police, and "response cars," that is, patrolling marked cars.

The commissioner said with regret that the move closed the final chapter in the "stop, ask and search" book, as critics of New York police have demanded for years.

Those same critics noted how crime continued to decline even as police use of stop and search fell more than 95 percent. But it turns out that the last 5 percent was vital: Decades of law enforcement had taught New Yorkers it was risky to wear it, and even reduced enforcement kept the lesson steady.

But now the cork is completely out of the bottle.

No, the Shea movement was not the only reason for the increase in the shootings: the past few weeks had already brought increasing chaos, thanks to the tensions of the blockades, the coverage that the protests have given to criminal gangs and the stretching of New York Police by New York Police. pandemic and orders to enforce (more or less) the rules of social distancing, as well as reassignments to safeguard protests and fight rioters and looters.

Furthermore, with the courts nearly frozen by the pandemic, hundreds of gun possession cases are in limbo, and criminals walk free.

Police morale is also low: state and municipal lawmakers are quick to appease protesters from “underfinancing the police,” passing new laws that limit policing without paying much attention to what are actually wise reforms and what are gifts. for professional criminals.

Heck, not just police morale – District Attorney offices across the state are seeing veteran prosecutors flee, as the bail law makes it nearly impossible to get the bad guys off the streets, even when they are caught red-handed. Corrections are also under siege.

Pinhead's progressives and their allies in public office claim that this can be solved with some more city-funded social workers, more arts and recreation, etc.

Sorry, Jumaane: Counseling alone will never be enough.

The question now is: can the NYPD retrieve the cork in the bottle? Not everything by itself, we fear.

Unless and until politicians change course, things are likely to get worse before they get better.