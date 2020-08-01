Why are so many Americans buying personal bunkers?

Tom Soulsby, 69, and his wife, Mary, were one of the first to buy a bunker at Vivos xPoint, the self-proclaimed "largest survival community on Earth" near the town of Edgemont in South Dakota. In 2017, he made a down payment of $ 25,000 and signed a 99-year land lease (at rates of $ 1,000 per year) to occupy an elliptical 2,200-square-foot underground concrete bunker, once used as a fortress military during World War II to store weapons and ammunition.

What you got for your money is security, and not much else. Sealed by a concrete and steel blast door entrance, each shelter is equipped with electrical wiring, an internal power generation system, pipes, and walls designed to withstand a 500,000 pound internal explosion. Everything else (food, entertainment, sense of community) depends on the occupant.

Soulsby's goal, as he explains to cultural geographer Bradley Garrett, author of the new book "Bunker: Building for the End Times" (Scribner), released Tuesday, was never to become a full-time bunker resident.

"This is just an insurance policy," he said. "I'm going to fix it and pass it on to my family. I hope no one ever has to use it."

But if it becomes necessary, and with the COVID-19 pandemic and violent uprisings across the country, Soulsby seems increasingly likely to do so, his bunker is well-stocked and ready to move.

"It's already 'sweet bunker home' around here," he told Garrett.

Milton Torres, 43, who also purchased an xPoint bunker in 2017, quit his lucrative IT job at the Chicago Department of Veterans Affairs to live underground full time.

"I love my bunker," he said to Garrett. "I close the door and stay there for a few days and then I can think again."

The Torres and Soulsby-owned bunkers are part of a complex spanning 18 square miles, or nearly three-quarters the size of Manhattan, connected by 100 miles of private road. Its neighbors include (or will include) the occupants of an additional 574 private bunkers, capable of holding up to 10,000 people.

When Soulsby signed on the dotted line, he was one of the few new owners. But in 2020, Vivos xPoint has become a highly sought-after real estate property. The price has risen to $ 35,000, says Robert Vicino, the California developer and CEO of Grupo Vivos, which launched in 2008, and bunker sales "increased more than 600 percent."

Five hundred bunkers are still available, but Vicino tells The Post that "they are currently selling around one bunker per day."

It's a good time to be in the bunker business, or as Garrett has called it, "Scary Traders." There are about 3.7 million Americans preparing today on some scale, fueling a multi-billion dollar industry a year that has become more mainstream due to the pandemic. "I hope that a quarter of the country is preparing at some level by the end of the year," Garrett tells The Post.

In the late 1950s and early 1960s, the tensions of the Cold War and the anxiety of nuclear war caused more than 200,000 Americans to invest in anti-dumping shelters. But it was a passing fad, and the new wave of bunker owners isn't just fueled by fear of nuclear annihilation.

A YouGov poll from last February found that nearly one in five (19 percent) Americans believe that a global pandemic or climate change would trigger an apocalypse, compared to 17 percent who believe that nuclear war will eradicate humanity.

Bunker rental and sales companies have been popping up across the country in recent years: there are hardened structures in Virginia Beach, Virginia, northeast bunkers in Pittsfield, Maine, and Atlas survival shelters in Sulfur Springs, Texas, to name a few. . your customer base is not motivated by an impending catastrophe.

"It's a more general sense of unease in response to a greater variety of threats," says Garrett.

Larry Hall, 63, who converted a Cold War underground nuclear missile silo in central Kansas into a 15-story inverted skyscraper, says he received four times the usual level of inquiries from potential buyers this year, and believes which is largely due to COVID- 19)

"People now realize how fragile their normal existence really is," he tells The Post. "Up to this point, we now have a new level of credibility and far fewer people who considered us" paranoid. ""

Garrett suspects that it is the media, and social media in particular, that has fueled the interest of the bunker.

"In the past, if there was a disaster somewhere, we could learn it long after the event had happened, or never at all," he says. "We are now subjected to an endless trickle of fear detailing every major and minor emergency that occurs around the world. This gives us a collective feeling that everything is falling apart."

Which is good for fearsome merchants. As Dante Vicino, 27, Grupo Vivos CEO, told The Post, curious bunker patrons are "now ready to step out of the proverbial fence and secure a space while they can."

For Larry Hall, the biggest challenge in building his survival condo was not making sure that the epoxy-hardened concrete walls were thick enough (nine feet deep) or that the water reserve tanks were a minimum of 75,000 gallons (they do), but living underground was psychologically and socially tolerable.

Hall, a former government contractor and property developer, bought a Kansas silo in 2008 for just $ 300,000, and in less than a decade transformed it into a luxury haven, where a community of 75 could survive up to five years. Assuming, of course, that he could find a way to "make this place as normal as possible," Hall explained to Garrett.

"No one wants to be reminded all the time that they are basically living in a submarine."

He has worked with psychologists to create that illusion of "normality," he says. Where life underground would not feel so different from your "pre-event" life.

People now realize how fragile their normal existence really is. – South Dakota bunker developer Larry Hall

He then created a food distribution area that looked and operated similarly to an above-ground grocery store. "Taking food out of a box is not the same as going to a store and filling a shopping cart," Hall tells The Post. "These senses keep your subconscious mind" happy "."

All Survival Condo apartments are equipped with LED window displays, where residents can display anything that makes them feel comfortable. An apartment, designed to feel like a log cabin, has a six-screen storefront that faces "a snowy mountain range," writes Garrett.

Another resident, currently residing in New York City, paid for a two-story underground "penthouse" with a view that reminds him of his home.

"He had filmed videos of Central Park from his loft in Manhattan during all four seasons, day and night, along with the cacophonous sounds of urban life." Garrett writes.

Using a $ 75,000 projector, his survival condo has a balcony that resembles the world he will eventually leave behind. It's meant to be comforting, as long as you don't remember you're "looking at video footage of a city and long-decimated neighbors at an apocalyptic event," says Garrett.

All accommodations, from the 1,000-square-foot, two-level penthouse, which retails for $ 4.5 million, to the full-story ($ 3 million) and half-story ($ 1.5 million) apartments, have upscale furnishings like fireplaces stone electric and marble kitchens. They also have access to a shared gym, gender-separated saunas, a library, a children's classroom, and a cinema with leather recliners.

So far, 57 people have signed up to join the Survival Condo community, occupying (or reserving) twelve apartments. Their identities are strictly confidential, but Hall claims they have at least two doctors: "precisely the type of clients he was looking for," Garrett writes.

It is a stark contrast to the demographics of Live customers. Although xPoint promotes itself as a "luxury" bunker, Vicino insists that the majority of its customers are middle class.

"It is a myth that Vivos is only for billionaires," he says. His other bunker complex, Vivos Indiana, another Cold War-era structure, its exact location is a secret, but rumored to be near Terre Haute, it costs just $ 35,000 per adult and $ 25,000 per child for safety. of the apocalypse for up to a year, and all 80 slot machines have already been sold out.

Bunker preparers are not considered fatalists; They are realistic. But they also have hope. "If you don't think there will be a future, there is no reason to prepare," writes Garrett. "So preparation is a hopeful act, an act of defiance against disaster."

Or, as Vicino explains: "No one wants to enter the bunker, they want out from the bunker. "

The only common denominator among all preppers is mistrust of the government. They don't have faith in politicians to save them, whether it's because of a pandemic, climate change or something else equally sinister.

"We know a comet is coming and the government is ready, but they are not going to protect us," Vicino told Garrett. "If you look at the dinosaurs, they were hit by a comet and what life survived that event? The life that went underground.

Mark Bowman, an Indiana dealer who was one of the first, along with Soulsby, to lease an xPoint bunker in 2017, told Garrett that he believes FEMA stands for "Foolishly Awaited Help." There are no Democrats or Republicans among xPoint Bunker owners, just a community united by the idea that when real problems occur, the "sclerotic infrastructure of government" will leave them for dead.

But his contempt for politicians does not extend to his fellow citizens. In fact, Soulsby believes that a major disaster "would actually bring out the best in people," writes Garrett, an event that "could be a way to allow us to regain lost social solidarity."

This representation goes against the usual media representation of the preppers who hide behind the steel walls while their human companions perish beyond their safe limits.

"After the reboot," says Torres, speaking of the upcoming apocalypse, "we won't even need laws, just the respect we already have for each other. I can't wait for that."

"As I see it," Soulsby told the author, "Being prepared puts me in a better position to help others. It's like when you fly, and they tell you to put on your oxygen mask first.

"If you are dead, you are not helping anyone."