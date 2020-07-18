Why are the largest Silicon Valley companies investing billions in India?

Amazon ( AMZN ) promised $ 1 billion in January, Facebook ( full board ) invested nearly $ 6 billion in late April and Google ( GOOGL ) He topped them all last week with a commitment of $ 10 billion. They are part of a wave of investment in India's tech industry this year that now exceeds $ 20 billion, with most coming from the United States.

The magnitude and sources of those investments would have seemed highly unlikely, if not totally unthinkable, just a few months ago, when all of those tech companies were on a collision course with India's regulators and chief technology executives were suffering visits to New Delhi.

A lot has changed since then. The coronavirus has devastated the global economy, particularly affecting India. India's diplomatic dispute with China has spread to technology, aligning it with the Trump administration's own mistrust of Chinese companies. And while India has always been a big draw for US tech companies, The diminishing scope of technology cooperation with China and new threats to its foothold in places like Hong Kong are giving new importance. to the Indian market.

But the avalanche of investments also highlights something that has been true for years: India's digital economy, with more than 700 million Internet users and approximately 500 million still to connect, is simply too big of a prize for Big Tech ignored it for a long time. .

"People are confident that, in the long term, India will be a good market, in the long term, its regulations will be fair and transparent enough," said Jay Gullish, who heads technology policy at the US-India advocacy group. Advice. "I think these are just … deep roots that already exist."

The China factor

Silicon Valley has been largely out of China for years, thanks in part to the country's huge censorship mechanism called the Great Firewall. And a controversial new national security law imposed in Hong Kong, where Google and Facebook services are still accessible due to their relatively free internet, could push them further away.

The law gives Hong Kong authorities absolute power to regulate technology platforms, including directing them to remove posts that threaten China's national security or restrict access to its services. Facebook, Google and Twitter have said they will stop sharing data with the Hong Kong government, while TikTok has completely left the city.

"It is becoming increasingly difficult to do business with China," said Mark Lemley, director of the Stanford University law, science and technology program. "There is also a growing feeling that doing business with China involves troubling moral commitments."

American mistrust of Chinese technology continues to grow. Last week, President Donald Trump claimed the credit for thwarting expansion plans by Chinese tech company Huawei, and his administration has said it is "analyzing" the ban on the popular short-form video app TikTok, owned by ByteDance. from China.

It is a step that would only further align the United States with India. The Indian government banned TikTok and dozens of Chinese apps last month, after a border clash between the two countries that killed 20 Indian soldiers prompted a boycott of Chinese products. And while India's technology relationship with China is still deep (Chinese smartphones dominate the Indian market and most of India's largest startups have considerable Chinese investment), recent tensions could strengthen China's technological ties. India with the United States.

"India and its Southeast Asian neighbors have tried to balance the two powers by forging greater economic ties with China while holding on to the security umbrella provided by the United States," said Ravi Shankar Chaturvedi, director of research at the University's Business Institute Tufts in the Global Context "China, through recent actions, has effectively delivered the United States to India for a generation."

Chaturvedi and other experts point out that India and the US have had a long-standing technology relationship, with thousands of Indian engineers working in Silicon Valley and Indians currently at the helm of Google, Microsoft, and several other American companies.

"There is a natural synergy between India and the United States in the digital realm," said Gullish, adding that boosting Internet use by Indian households that socialize and work more from home during the coronavirus pandemic may further improve the India's attractiveness as a market. "It is easy for American companies to look for opportunities in India," he said.

The richest gets richer

At the same time that US tech companies were looking at the Indian market, the richest man in Asia seemed to position himself as a willing guardian.

Most of the technology investment in India this year, including all of Facebook and almost half of Google, has gone to the coffers of companies controlled by Indian billionaire Mukesh Ambani. Jio Platforms, the digital subsidiary of conglomerate Ambani Reliance, has raised more than $ 20 billion since the end of April from companies, venture capitalists and sovereign wealth funds seeking to use it as a quick conduit to India's massive digital economy.

Jio launched as a mobile network in 2016 and has quickly accumulated nearly 400 million subscribers. With recent forays into e-commerce, digital payments, streaming services, and even a Zoom-like video conferencing platform called JioMeet, Ambani appears to be looking to turn the company into an all-encompassing Indian ecosystem.

And Silicon Valley clearly wants to get in.

"American technology has not been able to penetrate the & # 39; Great Firewall of China & # 39 ;, but it has been easier for them to enter the & # 39; Great Firewall of India & # 39; created by Jio; everything that had to doing was paying Reliance the toll fees to enter, "Chaturvedi said.

As one of the largest companies in India run by the country's richest man, Reliance has enormous local influence and is not taxed by many of the data warehousing and e-commerce regulations that have been obstacles for Facebook, Google and Amazon.

"No global participant could have accomplished this as successfully and as quickly as Reliance," said Chaturvedi. "Much of the e-commerce regulation and data localization laws have been influenced by Reliance."

As the Trump administration increasingly closes off the U.S. economy from the rest of the world, Silicon Valley will seek to expand its reach, according to Lemley. And India is ripe for harvest.

"As much as it pains me to say it, the United States is not as attractive a place for innovation as it was five years ago," Lemley said. "As the Trump administration makes it increasingly difficult to bring the best and brightest people from around the world to Silicon Valley, I think technology companies may be looking towards a world where we are no longer the center of innovation." .