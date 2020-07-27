Why aren't Luis Rojas and the Mets concerned about anemic bats?

How soon isn't early in a 60 game sprint?

The Mets offense is still waiting to find out.

The bats were slow to begin their season opener series against the Braves, which ended Sunday night with a brutal 14-1 loss.

Over the three games, the Mets had just five runs, the fewest in three games since 1981, with 21 hits. They arrested 24 runners, 10 of whom arrived Sunday night when they couldn't capitalize on early traffic.

"I don't think there is much pressure," said J.D. Davis, who went 1-for-4. "It's the first three games. I don't think we're going to be playing like this much longer. I think we'll get out of our shell soon and have an offensive day like the Braves did today."

Manager Luis Rojas had preached confidence before the game that the offense was starting to appear when he wrote his third different lineup in three games. But he said later that the Mets needed to put together better at-bats.

"We talked on the bench about starting to put together quality at-bats, that's one of the things we should start doing," said Rojas. "We are chasing. That leads to not hitting the ball constantly and not getting the benefit of the by-product, which is walking.

"We had some guys who hit the bat well tonight, but for the most part, I saw guys chasing and being late for the fastballs."

Eduardo Núñez, who entered the game in right field in the top of the eighth inning, left the game in the bottom of the inning after injuring himself with an infield single. He awkwardly landed around first base and felt his left knee hyperextend, Rojas said.

Núñez, who has a history of knee problems, wanted to stay in the game but was replaced by pinch runner Jake Marisnick.

"We will have to re-evaluate tomorrow," said Rojas.

Rojas again declined to name a starter for Tuesday's game against the Red Sox, though he will not be Corey Oswalt after he was forced to pitch four clean-up innings on Sunday and was chosen to the alternate site after the game. David Peterson or Erasmo Ramirez are candidates to be called from the alternative site.

Game 1 of Monday's series will pit Michael Wacha, in his Mets debut, against left-hander Josh Osich.

Tomas Nido (1-for-3, BB) caught Rick Porcello when Wilson Ramos became the first starter to have a day off. … Robinson Cano fell to seventh, the lowest he has reached since 2009, when he hit seventh in 61 games for the Yankees.