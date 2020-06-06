Why Assassin’s Creed Valhalla Isn’t Coming To Steam

With many game developers jumping Steam In favor of other PC distribution options, it may come as no surprise that Ubisoft is also ignoring the company when it comes time to launch. Assassin & # 39; s Creed Valhalla. This is the first time in Assassin & # 39; s Creed history of the series, and many fans will now have to go somewhere else to buy the latest addition to the franchise, such as Ubisoft's Uplay platform or Epic Games Store.

However, this is not the first time that Ubisoft has skipped Valve's distribution network, as in 2019 Ubisoft refused to launch Tom Clancy & # 39; s The Division 2 on Steam, even though the platform has been around for years and was one of the pioneers in the distribution of PC games. Known primarily for hosting the largest selection of esoteric indie games on the market, Steam has seen its largest number of users to date since the onset of the coronavirus quarantine.

There has been a growing trend with game developers skipping putting some of their games on the Steam store. Steam, in recent years, has seen an unfortunate trend of mishaps and errors in its store, including the entire platform that crashes unexpectedly. Among many unfortunate circumstances, according to the Anti-Defamation League (ADL), Steam has been singled out as a "breeding ground for extremism,"citing that the platform facilitates the dissemination of white supremacist ideology, among other negative tropes.

Why is Steam's popularity declining?

What really sets Steam apart from other platforms is the continued use of Steam's classic business model, which many game executives have called "outdated." Steam raises thirty percent of a game's profits, while developers earn seventy, and because of this, many game developers have started introducing their own gaming platforms with which to publish and sell their own titles. For many developers, getting one hundred percent of the profits from their own games is a much more preferable position. However, they still have a long way to go to compete with Steam, which has been an industry leader for a long time and contains many common store features that competitors like Epic Games don't have, like a basic review section. of users.

While bringing titles to a proprietary distribution system like UPlay from Ubisoft has been successful for some games, other developers have started making temporary exclusivity deals with platforms like Epic Games, which initially sees them launch new titles on their platforms, with users from Steam having to wait six months or so before yours arrives. Borderlands 3For example, it was originally exclusive to the Epic Games Store, but it finally made it to Steam after their deal ended (and after a lot of fan criticism). Despite the fact that some players have to wait longer to play these games using their preferred method, for the most part, players seem to prefer sticking with their chosen platform (usually Steam) rather than leaving it for another.

Developers who diverge from platforms to create their own alternative store are slowly becoming a trend in the gaming industry. Separating from the usual distribution methods to create something new means forcing players to choose which platforms to sign up for and, in turn, which games they want to play. This will be the case for the Assassin & # 39; s Creed Valhalla, and probably for many more Ubisoft games in the future. Rather than finding all the current, new and old games in one location, players are slowly adapting to find them in various places, and such a change can mean Steam You will be forced to reevaluate the business model that has been supporting you so far.

Assassin & # 39; s Creed Valhalla is slated for a 2020 holiday launch.

