Why Bad CGI Hurt the IT Movies

Movies as popular as THAT and IT Chapter 2 It ended up being, Stephen King's twin adaptations are affected by overuse of stupid looking CGI monsters. Making almost $ 1.2 billion combined at the global box office, 2017 THAT and its 2019 sequel were pop culture phenomena to an extent that most horror movies never dream of coming. While IT Chapter 2 Not as beloved as the original, both installments have plenty of cool scenes and moments to offer viewers, as well as a really great cast when it comes to the Losers Club for adults and kids.

There's also Pennywise's version of Bill Skarsgard, who manages to stay apart and alongside Tim 1990's iconic version of Tim Curry as a worthy version of King's moody clown villain. Skarsgard endorses the role, seemingly doing his best to avoid lifting anything from Curry's performance, leading to a Pennyywise who is far crueler and more animalistic than Curry's often affably murderous prankster.

However, despite all his victories, THAT and IT Chapter 2 You run into a problem that the 1990 TV miniseries never had to worry about, mainly because it didn't really exist yet: bad CGI effects. Both the 2017 and 2019 movies suffer when the CGI well is dipped too often, sometimes reducing the fear factor.

Why Bad CGI Hurts IT Movies

Oddly enough, while both THAT the movies feature some bad CGI effects, IT Chapter 2 it's actually worse for them, despite having the largest budget. That's because that budget allows director Andy Muschietti and the company to make use of more elaborate CGI creations, which don't always look bad in any way, but look bad often enough to be troubling. While the leper found by Eddie is THAT The biggest CGI bug of 2017, Episode 2 He is the host of the terrible naked monster that Mrs. Kersh turns into before attacking Beverly.

With a misshapen body and head, and video game-style resolution and texture, the Kersh monster looks ridiculous and unlikely to scare, but is more easily scared. The fact that he has bulging eyes is even worse. Another completely unconvincing CGI instance sees Ben recall a childhood encounter in which Pennywise pretended to be Beverly, only to eventually transform into a curious mix of Bev's head, Pennywise's face, and Ghost Rider. This thing haunts Ben, looking even more stupid on the move, just like the monster Kersh.

Sequences like these stand in stark contrast to Skarsgard's Pennywise, done primarily through makeup and hands-on effects, with some CGI enhancements. Pennywise is scary and creepy, but every time he turns into a furious CGI beast, things get too silly to be taken seriously. IT Chapter 2 Overall, he had a big problem with tone, sometimes he leaned too much into his comic moments, and things like Naked Kersh and Beverly Blaze, or Bill, who's a nightmare, take him further into the field of involuntary laughter. As good as they are at some things, THAT and IT Chapter 2 They stand out as prime examples of CGI that are often more damaging to horror than beneficial.

