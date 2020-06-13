Why can't the coronavirus tempt us to leave New York for the suburbs?

"Do you hear a lawn mower? Does anyone else hear that?

This happened a few weeks ago. Someone was hosting a meeting on Zoom. And a high-ranking leader couldn't concentrate due to that deep growl, cutting blades of grass. The owner of the lawn mower remained silent.

"Does anyone else listen to that mower?"

"It is not me lawn mower, ”I finally proclaimed out of frustration. And, most importantly, frustrated because I was not preparing my lawn: "I have no lawn."

In this pandemic, I have become obsessed with mowers. High beamed ceilings. Is it an open bookshelf under your quartz countertop island? Is it a finished basement with a wet bar? A mini home theater and a hot tub. Wait, do you have a swing with a clubhouse and a climbing wall in your own backyard? Where can your children run safely while you sit and work or drink or pass out, or all of the above?

For eight years, my husband and I have lived in Jersey City, NJ on a fast train / ferry / Uber ride from Manhattan. We had our two children here; We had our son during Hurricane Sandy and we survived the storm. We have said goodbye to friends who moved to the suburbs and never saw each other again. We have made new friends in Jersey City. And we have stayed.

Despite persistent questions from family members: “When are you going to get a home? Why do you live in the city? – We have remained proud and loyal inhabitants of the city.

"I have a house, this is my house," I would emphasize out loud to anyone who thought our 1,500-square-foot condo was a transitional residence. For the generation of our Indian immigrant parents, the dream was always a very big home. With a living room with a full sofa and loveseat, no one could sit, and a grandfather clock that rang annoyingly every hour. With a full dining set and Lenox porcelain just for use when guests visit. In some cases, a basement finished with another kitchen, bathroom, and bedroom. A glazed terrace with many plants. A small room or free closet turned into a temple. A multi-camera garage when there were only two cars. The grass cutter.

According to the recent American Community Survey by the US Census Bureau. In the USA, rural areas cover 97 percent of our country, but contain 19.3 percent of the population (about 60 million people). Meanwhile, among Americans living in urban areas, nearly 65 percent reside in a single-family home. But those who live in and out of the Big Apple mostly crowd into apartments, because we want to be close to a place where job opportunities (and play opportunities) are plentiful.

My husband and I live near Manhattan so we can put the children to bed most nights and some mornings we accompany them to school. We live near Manhattan for the Museum of Natural History and the Central Park Zoo. We live near Manhattan to raise our children in a community that reflects a myriad of cultures. We live near Manhattan to take public transportation, waiting for the kids to take the subway alone as they get older. And we live near Manhattan so we can eat amazing pizzas and bagels. Along with sushi, cupcakes, and fancy coffee drinks.

In an instant, all the reasons for living in a big city disappeared. The streets were emptied, the playgrounds were closed, and the local bagel store closed. Suddenly we question the quality of life that we had chosen so carefully. Why did we choose to have a house next to a yellow ferry that would take us to an empty city instead of a house with swings, campfires, and the trampoline in the backyard?

Sometimes, during Zoom meetings, he looked beyond the person who participated. He would smile and pretend to listen, and then look deep into their homes. He saw children playing in a sandpit beyond the deck. I would take a look at a dead end perfect for learning how to ride a bike. And then a shirtless grandfather floated, abruptly ending my dream.

Because some of my classmates have retired to a "second home", also known as their parents' home. The definition of the second house has been expanded, it is no longer reserved for the lucky 6 percent in the country who own a second house as a retirement. Second homes now include homes for all family and friends who live anywhere but in a city, of course, to access a backyard and help with childcare.

One Saturday night, during a virtual happy hour with my two best friends, they made fun of getting springboards for the summer and possibly above-ground pools. Slip N Slides and sprinklers and camping in the backyard for a summer without childcare, no summer camps, no childcare. I took a big gulp of my pink cider and wondered: How will I get through the summer of 2020?

But I already know the answer. My kids will put on bathing suits and splash around in the tub. They will make a fake daily walk through nature with masks, where, like a video game, they launch to avoid people. They will go up and down and up and down the steps of the post office for a good night's sleep. And then Netflix and Disney + binges.

We will skip the swing, the fire pit and the trampoline. Maybe all the overrated luxuries except, well, in a pandemic.

We will wait for our cities to be rebuilt. To go back to that yellow ferry. To feel the wind on our face, blowing our hair up to the coronavirus all over the place. We will return to Manhattan. We are still proud inhabitants of the city. Waiting for our city to live to start again. We will wait.

Mita Mallick is the Director of Diversity and Inclusion and Intercultural Marketing at Unilever.