Why can't Washington meet its own deadline?







Not

On Monday, Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell launched a $ 1 trillion stimulus proposal, which included a weekly unemployment benefit smaller than the current $ 600. It was a fraction of the Democrats' $ 3 trillion. However, the Republican plan, seen as a starting point rather than being set in stone, met with resistance from the tax hawks in the Republican caucus and from President Donald Trump himself.

Add that to the opposition from Democrats, and hope began to dwindle for a compromise before the end of the week to quickly help Americans recover from the pandemic.

Congress received another curved ball this week, although if it had been keeping an eye on the ball, it could have made better contact.