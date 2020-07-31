Why can't Washington meet its own deadline?

Not
On Monday, Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell launched a $ 1 trillion stimulus proposal, which included a weekly unemployment benefit smaller than the current $ 600. It was a fraction of the Democrats' $ 3 trillion. However, the Republican plan, seen as a starting point rather than being set in stone, met with resistance from the tax hawks in the Republican caucus and from President Donald Trump himself.
Add that to the opposition from Democrats, and hope began to dwindle for a compromise before the end of the week to quickly help Americans recover from the pandemic.
Congress received another curved ball this week, although if it had been keeping an eye on the ball, it could have made better contact.
Republican Rep. Louie Gohmert of Texas, an outspoken critic of the mask's mandates, tested positive for coronavirus after planning to travel on Air Force One with the president. The news opened up simmering problems with mask, evidence and compliance policies within the United States Capitol complex.
This prompted Speaker of the House of Representatives Nancy Pelosi to issue a mask requirement for the House floor and all House buildings. The Senate, chaired by McConnell, does not have that requirement. In May Pelosi and McConnell rejected an offer from the White House to send quick test appeals to the Capitol. Leaders are now discussing a trial mandate for lawmakers, but nothing is official.
On Thursday, the nation learned how dire its economic situation is. The US economy experienced its worst decline on record, erasing five years of economic gains and showing how many are suffering right now.
The Senate also suspended the session, meaning members left the city before a deal could be reached before the midnight deadline.
Point: Congressional leaders couldn't even agree on a testing policy for all lawmakers this week, let alone how to help the record number of Americans affected by this pandemic.